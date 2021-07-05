The Plumville Lions Club installed 2021-22 officers at the June 17 meeting at Luigi's Ristorante in Clymer.
Pictured, from left, are Esther Beers, treasurer; Maureen Cornman, outgoing president; Debra Ankney, newly installed president; Lynette Gearhart, secretary; and John Anthony, installing officer.
The club meets the second Thursday of the month from September through May at 7 p.m. at the Plumville Presbyterian Church.
Members are involved in many community projects, adhering to the Lions International motto: “We Serve.”
Anyone wishing to join can contact membership chairperson Augie Santini at (724) 397-2165.