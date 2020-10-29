The days are numbered for the Auto Zone store along Oakland Avenue.
Shuttered since a devastating fire Sept. 21, the car parts shop at the corner of Lisa Drive will be torn down and replaced with a new building.
A timeline for that wasn’t announced Wednesday, as Chris Anderson, assistant White Township manager, told the board of supervisors that the business had recently filed papers for a building permit to construct a new store.
Anderson said the permit for a new Auto Zone is one of 115 construction documents that the township has issued this year.
His report was one of many that crossed the supervisors’ desk at the board’s semi-monthly business meeting Wednesday evening.
Township Manager Milt Lady said the board will meet on only one date in November but twice that day: Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. for a budget workshop and at 1 p.m. for a single business session for the month. Lady said the supervisors could approve a 2021 draft budget that day, advertise it for public review by Nov. 25, then vote to adopt it Dec. 16.
The supervisors authorized Lady to advertise for applications for a billing clerk to replace an employee who plans to retire early next year. Lady said he hopes to screen the applicants and have the supervisors hire someone to start work Dec. 1, at the start of the township’s next major billing cycle.
Lady told the supervisors that the township plans a crackdown on reports of bow hunting in Whites Woods, which has been prohibited under an ordinance adopted earlier this year.
The township plans to post “no hunting” signs at the entrances to Whites Woods on North 12th Street and College Lodge Road, Lady said, and individually address the hunters whose license numbers were reported to the township.
In other business:
• The board also approved a plan for a sewage treatment plant to serve a single residential property owned by Thomas Huff at 1025 Fenton Road. In a two-step process, the supervisors approved an annual inspection agreement that would be made a part of the deed for the property, holding the present or future owners responsible for maintaining the treatment unit and its discharge up to township code.
• Lady also reported that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has completed its survey of traffic at the intersection of Philadelphia Street, Acorn Street and College Lodge Road, but has not judged whether the traffic patterns there warrant the installation of a traffic signal.
The supervisors petitioned PennDOT to consider a traffic light following an accident on Sept. 13, when a car ran off the road, sheared a gas meter and forced the evacuation of an apartment complex.
A state police investigation led to filing of drunken driving charges this week against a Pittsburgh-area motorist in connection with the wreck and calamity.
• Lady said an engineer’s inspection of a bridge on Rustic Lodge Road between Oakland Avenue and Kolter Drive showed that only some decorative concrete edging had been damaged by a vehicle. He said the township would erect jersey barriers along the edge of the bridge until permanent repairs are made.
• Code enforcement officer Matt Genchur said the township’s ponds have been posted with caution signs in the shape of yellow diamonds, similar to road warning signs, advising residents to beware of ticks and mosquitoes. Genchur also said Indiana County Transit Authority contractors are installing a stormwater control system on the site of the IndiGo bus service’s new garage along Saltsburg Avenue near Rose Street.
• Lady said the township parks will remain open although all formal recreation programs for the year have been completed. Township crews soon will be cleaning and locking the park restrooms for the winter.