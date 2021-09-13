Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex finished the 2020-21 fiscal year strong, after what its lead executive called an “ugly” report at mid-year.
“Because of this great financial comeback, I am going to refer to this as a ‘beautiful’ year-end financial report for fiscal year 2021,” IUP Associate Vice President for Administration and Finance Samuel H. Phillips told the university’s Council of Trustees Thursday.
“The Kovalchick Complex management team expects for booking trends to continue resulting in positive performance for fiscal year 2021-22,” Phillips said. “The complex is experiencing a surge in booking activity for meetings, career fairs, high school sporting events, cheerleading events, state agency activity and holiday events.”
Among what he termed “unexpectedly positive” statistics:
• For the year ending June 30, the KCAC hosted 236 events, an increase of 76 events and a 48 percent improvement during the fourth quarter.
• Final event attendance was 64,537, a fourth-quarter increase of 38,190 or 145 percent.
• Total event revenues reached $439,377, a fourth-quarter improvement of $258,511 or 143 percent.
• Reflecting vendor financial responsibilities, net operating income for events was up $34,318, with fourth quarter improvement being up $135,411 or 134 percent.
That’s up near $190,000 from where the KCAC was at the halfway point of 2020-21.
There is, of course, a caveat that overshadowed the KCAC for much of 2020-21 and still could be around in 2021-22.
“This all depends,” Phillips told the trustees during the Administration and Finance Committee portion of a day-long quarterly meeting Thursday, “on no significant resurgence in COVID activity and restrictions.”
Presuming a surge doesn’t wipe things out, upcoming events at the KCAC include:
• Rap singer Lil Yachty, providing the IUP Homecoming Concert on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
• Comedian Bill Engvall, on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.
• Singer Sara Evans and her Blue Christmas Tour, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
• “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience,” a show originally scheduled for March 29, 2020, now slated for two performances, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• “Stunt Dogs,” on April 3 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The pandemic contributed to a report for the half-way point that was a horror show, given during a meeting that many watched on a Zoom connection. Zoom still was an option this past week, but most trustees and university officials were back in the conference center of the KCAC for the quarterly meeting.
As Phillips reported in March, where by then $233,351 should be in the coffers from tickets and related fees, the total received was zero, and the event net operating income was just $5,086.
It had the firm that manages activities at the KCAC, OVG Facilities, formerly known as Pinnacle Venue Services, expecting a losing year.
But what a difference six months can make.
“All I can say is, beautiful,” Phillips said. And he wasn’t done:
He said facility overhead expenditures were well managed, coming in less than the budget by $381,971, and better than last year by $264,693 or 31 percent.
Overall facility net operating income came in better than budget by $406,117, and better than last year by $248,940, or 67 percent.
“Because of aggressive vendor booking efforts and tight control of operating expenses, Kovalchick Complex experienced a surge in event activity, attendance and improved financial performance,” Phillips said. “Positive fourth quarter performance resulted in a 134 percent improvement in event net operating income when compared to the March 31, 2021, report, and a better than projected year-end financial performance.”
“So,” he concluded, “as we look forward, I feel relatively positive.”