KITTANNING — Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton said Chad Robert Goldstrom — the 37-year-old suspect in a double shooting Sunday in Leechburg — turned himself in without incident Monday to state police at Kittanning.
Charlton said Goldstrom, a New Kensington resident, arrived at the station at about 4 p.m. Monday with his lawyer.
Goldstrom was taken to the office of Kittanning Magisterial District Judge Jamie Owen and arraigned, with his bail set at $200,000.
Goldstrom was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail, Charlton said.
Earlier Monday, the state police and multiple other law enforcement agencies armed with a warrant were on the hunt for Goldstrom.
At 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Goldstrom is accused of firing multiple shots at Justin Shook, 38, and at Brian Oss, 38, in the 100 block of Market Street in the borough, according to a release issued by Trooper Travis Trimbur.
Both victims were transported to a Pittsburgh hospital and treated for gunshot wounds, according to a police report.
As of 12:34 a.m. Monday, PSP wrote in the release that Shook was in stable condition and that Oss was in critical condition.
The charges against Goldstrom include criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.