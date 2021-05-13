With COVID-19 infection numbers continuing to grow in Indiana County, at higher rates than for most neighboring counties and for the state itself, Indiana County leaders had a sense of urgency in a call Wednesday for county residents to roll up their sleeves for coronavirus immunization shots.
What’s not the least worrisome is a sharp drop in the number of people getting vaccinations.
Indiana Regional Medical Center, failing to fill an appointment calendar for patients, has flung the doors of Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex wide open to all residents age 16 and over to walk in for their shots.
“The demand has dropped off dramatically,” Tom Stutzman, director of Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, told the county commissioners at their semi-monthly meeting. He didn’t speculate on why.
Unlike an early trickle of vaccine supply that prompted many to seek jabs outside Indiana County, the flow is not a reason for low numbers now.
“Indiana County to date has received 78,845 doses,” he said.
Much may be sitting in hospital and pharmacy fridges. Pennsylvania Health Department numbers show that fewer than 30,000 of the county’s 85,000 residents have taken the vaccine.
“We’re running only about a 32-percent inoculation rate if you count first shots and fully completed, which is running four to eight percent behind the counties that are adjoining to us.
“I encourage everybody, and for everybody to encourage everyone they know, to seek out a vaccination. Get scheduled. A lot of doses are being sent to doctors’ offices … there are drugstores, grocery stores. We have more shots available than we have had at any point in this process.”
He cited the national heath officials’ standard, the “immunity goal of 70 percent, and we’re not anywhere close, even in comparison to neighboring counties,” Stutzman said.
By his analysis of figures from Pennsylvania Department of Health, Stutzman said the daily average of new confirmed and presumed cases rose to about 23 last week from 16 the previous week.
Statewide rates are falling, Stutzman said. What he called “PCR” rates are falling for Pennsylvania but increasing from 7.3 to 9 percent in Indiana County.
The commissioners echoed Stutzman’s plea.
Commissioner Sherene Hess said the Visiting Nurse Association, Aging Services Inc. and Indiana Regional Medical Center have arranged an in-home vaccination program for elderly and shut-ins in the county. A vaccination clinic has been set up for 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, and IndiGO, the county transportation authority, is offering free rides to for residents to their vaccination points.
The walk-in clinics, for those receiving their first-round doses of vaccine, are set for 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday as well as May 21 and May 28, all at KCAC; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 1 at KCAC; and 9 a.m. to noon May 26 at IRMC at Chestnut Ridge, Burrell Township.
The hospital plans to set up a vaccination clinic tent at IRMC Park (North Seventh Street) in downtown Indiana, to reach those attending the Third Thursday promotional events from 6 to 8 p.m. May 20 and June 17.
“It’s still good to take care,” Hess said.
The Indiana County’s latest vaccination figures, released within hours of the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday, put the vaccination total at 28,394, an increase of 73 from the Tuesday total. That’s 33.8 percent of the county population. The DOH reported 73.3 percent of all Pennsylvanians have had either partial or full immunizations. The rolling 14-day positivity rate in Indiana County, a figure tracked by The Gazette in the context of the time frame for COVID-19 infections that could dictate school closings or other mitigation measures, fell to 22.4 percent. It has exceeded 20 percent since April 4. The county’s case total is 6,151.
The total dead from the virus remained at 173 for the county and rose by 52 statewide for a total of 26,659.