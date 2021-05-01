There was give and take for more than an hour and a half Friday about ways to generate more funding opportunities for White Township — and other municipalities across Indiana County.
“We have several projects we are anticipating,” township Manager Milt Lady told a special meeting of the township Board of Supervisors.
Included is the planned extension of Acorn Street to Laurel and High streets, west of Regency Mall.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority recently approved a $500,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for that work. Lady said that would cover 20 to 25 percent of the total cost of that extension.
The supervisors had coffee, donuts and conversation for Indiana County Commissioners Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess and Office of Planning and Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr., as well as state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, was unable to attend.
Conversation covered topics ranging from broadband expansion to liquid fuels revenues — which Board of Supervisors Chairman George Lenz would do without, if necessary.
“Several times, when the state threatened us, we would say, keep your liquid fuels money,” Lenz said.
It was a discussion under a lot of shadows, including a possible influx of federal money from stimulus programs such as President Biden’s American Rescue Plan — a one-time allocation, as Pittman pointed out.
“How do we get more money into our municipalities for infrastructure?” Lenz wondered.
Also, there’s the 2020 census.
Lenz said Pennsylvania had 38 electoral votes in 1963, when he was a teacher for Pittman’s father.
As announced earlier this week, Pennsylvania’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives will drop to 17, while its delegation in the Electoral College will drop to 19.
Pittman said most municipalities he represents will lose population, though he hopes White Township would be an exception. White Township has the largest population of the 38 municipalities in Indiana County.
White Township gets one-half of one percent earned income tax. But, Lenz said, as (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) declines, that (EIT) is going to decline.”
There also is the state’s Motor License Fund, which has been tapped to fund the Pennsylvania State Police, which gets $600 million in state appropriations.
“That should be coming out of the general fund,” Pittman said.
Keith came to the county commission chairmanship from positions in private and public life.
“Coming from a private sector job for over 30 years, I had my eyes opened,” Keith recalled from his eight years as a Rayne Township supervisor. “There are some townships that are in dire need.”
He also said “hats off to you” in White Township because it does not have a real estate tax.
“We maintain everything,” Lenz said. He said the township is grateful for the Local Services Tax of $52.
“I ask Mr. Pittman to raise that to $100 and he gives me a funny look,” Lenz said.
Pittman said he was impressed by what White Township tries to do with its resources.
“I’m an open book,” the senator said, “eager to figure out what your priorities are and move the ball forward.”
He also said he appreciated the township’s consideration of such matters as funding Citizens’ Ambulance.
Gorman thought White Township took a critical first step in pledging $100,000 toward Citizens’ Ambulance as well as $50,000 that could match donations from other Indiana County municipalities.
“We need these conversations,” Gorman said. To communities that might choose another ambulance service because it might be free, she said, “you’re living in dream land.”
There also is Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to include Pennsylvania in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. All three county commissioners have expressed concern over its possible impact on Indiana County.
In January, the commissioners passed a resolution pleading with Wolf to visit Indiana County officials for dialogue on how the compact would affect local industry, tax base and workers.
“We’ve got to solve that,” Gorman said. “We’ve got to get in front of that.”
It also brought in Friends of White’s Woods Vice President Dave Dahlheimer, who said the township could get funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a long-term management plan for specific natural areas.
He made a presentation to the supervisors at the end of a business portion of Friday’s special meeting, prior to what would be a one-hour executive session.