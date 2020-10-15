Inspired by a recent walk through White Township neighborhoods, Supervisor Sandi Gillette had an idea for her colleagues on the township board — have a Halloween home decorating contest.
She thought such a contest could focus on the scariest, funniest and most original decorations on homes prepared for trick-or-treat.
Her colleagues agreed. Supervisor Rich Gallo seconded her motion and the board approved the idea unanimously at its Wednesday afternoon meeting.
The supervisors agreed on what should be the first prize, free use of a pavilion in the township recreation complex for a family outing next year.
As for other prizes, as board Chairman George Lenz put it, they’re “in negotiation,” though a likely possibility are tickets to a township-sponsored event in the coming 12 months.
Supervisor Gene Gemmell said there should be three judges for the competition. Lenz assigned Gillette and Supervisor Gail McCauley to find them.
Given that judging would have to take place at night, there was the question of liability.
Manager Milt Lady said a standard volunteer waiver could be given for the judges to sign.
Contest details soon will be available at www.white township.org.
Trick-or-treating will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 in White Township as well as neighboring Indiana Borough.
In at least one township neighborhood, a parade is planned during a portion of that time for trick-or-treaters walking or riding bicycles. Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said it would be along Melloney Lane in Sunset Acres.