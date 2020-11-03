GRACETON — Tax rates are to be unchanged in 2021 for Center Township residents, under terms of the local budget proposed Monday by the township board of supervisors.
The spending plan holds the real estate tax and other levies at current rates to support $1.5 million of expenses for the coming year.
The budget shows taxes, permit charges, fines, service fees and other sources would generate $1.2 million of revenue, and the township would carry over $300,000 from the end of 2020. The general fund shows no money remaining at the end of 2021.
Tax rates would stay at 1.3 mills on real estate for general township operations and 0.23 mills for fire protection; the budget would retain a maintenance fee of $13 for homes within 780 feet of a fire hydrant and a fee for properties within 250 feet of a streetlight.
Compared to 2020, the budget shows $7,000 less revenue and calls for $57,000 less in spending.
The supervisors agreed to advertise the proposed budget for public review and comment and to consider it for final adoption on Dec. 7.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Reported that township Secretary Esther Yankuskie has submitted her notice of retirement from the position, effective Feb. 1, and offered their thanks and appreciation for her 15 years of service. Yankuskie has held the post since August 2005. Applications will be accepted at the township office, 1212 Neal Road, Homer City, PA 15748.
• Told township residents that crews have applied stone to provide about five parking spaces at both Lucernemines Park and Risinger Park. The parks also have been posted with signs advising of operating hours, prohibitions on drugs and alcohol, and requirements for pets to be on leashes.
• Announced that Highway Cable has installed a new security video recording system with cameras “in and around the property of Center Township” and that it was in operation during the supervisors’ monthly business meeting. The supervisors didn’t discuss the cost of the system.
• Learned from Sarah Shaffer, an official of the Aultman fire department, that the Coral-Graceton fire company plans to hold a fundraising cornhole tournament Saturday at the fire station (registration at noon; games start at 1 p.m.) and that the Aultman company has resumed Thursday night bingo games.
Shaffer said she also has received state certification to serve the appointed position of emergency management coordinator for the township.
After seven months of being chased outdoors from the regular meeting room by the novel coronavirus, the board moved the monthly meeting back indoors. Darkness fell long before the meeting began and temperatures hovered in the low 40s. Township officials convened in the wide open truck garage and maintained social distancing among board members and spectators.