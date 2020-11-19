BLACK LICK — The supervisors in Burrell Township expect to hold local tax rates at current levels to support a tentative budget for 2021.
The board agreed Wednesday to put a $750,900 spending plan up for public review and comment until the board’s Dec. 16 business meeting, when it would be presented for final adoption.
The plan shows opening balances of $907,000 in the township accounts and new revenues of $703,700 over the course of the year. It projects a Dec. 31, 2021, balance of $859,800.
Among the changing line items are the projected losses of real estate transfer revenue from $29,000 in the 2020 budget to $15,000 next year, and per capita taxes from $30,000 budgeted in 2020 (which actually has raised $7,010 so far) to $10,000 in 2021.
It reflects proposed increases in payments for services from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors from $650 to $2,500; a new $4,000 investment in tools; an increase of $2,000 in the secretary salary; a cut of $2,000 for cleaning services; various increases in road maintenance materials and supplies; a boost of more than $5,000 in wages for parks employees; an increase of almost $12,000 in insurance premiums; $30,000 more in hospitalization costs and about $8,000 more in retirement contributions.
The real estate tax would be held at 1.368 mills altogether, including 1.02 mills for general purposes, 0.27 mills for fire protection and 0.078 mills for fire hydrant maintenance.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Agreed to allow township workers to contribute more than 4 percent of their wages toward their retirement funds and agreed to advertise an ordinance to enable the greater deductions. The supervisors said the township contribution would remain capped at 4 percent and the state reimbursement to the township would go unchanged.
• Thanked the staff of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development for assistance in writing a successful application for grant funds to build a replacement for the Burrell Township Library. The Pennsylvania Department of Education last week announced an award of $229,000 toward the project.
• Reappointed Pauline Cloutier to a new three-year term on the library board of directors.
• Discussed with Campbells Mill Road and Falling Run Road homeowners the impending extension of public water service to their area by Highridge Water Authority. Residents were advised this month by the authority that construction is scheduled to begin in the summer.
Each homeowner must grant easements on their land to allow construction and must pay a $200 facility fee by Jan. 15 to cover costs of inspection, meter set and beginning service.
Owners of properties that are connected to the new waterline within 90 days of completion would not be required to pay a $1,800 tap fee.