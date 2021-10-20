Officials with Citizens’ Ambulance talked on the organization’s needs, struggles and commitment to the community at Tuesday’s Blairsville Borough Council meeting.
Continuing a recent tour of area municipalities, Mike Dunn, senior operations manager, explained to council members the “cost of readiness,” what it takes to keep the ambulance service fully operational “every minute of every day.”
This cost is complicated by unfunded mandates — federal and state requirements the organization must follow and fund.
For example, he said, a mandate to retrofit units built prior to 2015 for stretcher mounts cost Citizens’ $200,000.
Also among the cost of readiness is the equipment, with a fully-equipped licensed medic unit at a total cost of $300,000, a van at $250,000 and EMS vehicle at $100,000, according to information provided.
A cardiac monitor is $42,000, with maintenance and supplies costing $21,000 annually. Medical supplies and equipment cost $82,000 annually. A power-pro stretcher and performance-load raid system is $30,000. A critical care bag of medicines costs $21,000 annually. A stair chair is $4,000.
But for all the cost incurred, Dunn said, “you can never put a price on life.”
Other challenges, said paramedic Adam Lightcap, include that if the ambulance is dispatched 100 times, patients are only transported 72 of those times.
And if the patient doesn’t get transported, there’s no reimbursement from the insurance company, even if resources were used to help the individual, such as when paramedics revive an overdose patient or help someone through a diabetic emergency.
B.J. Pino, Citizens’ executive director, echoed those challenges and noted that in addition to funding, another big issue is finding people to employ, as the industry is “losing people in droves.”
“Who is going to do this?” he asked.
On a previous tour he noted the nonprofit ambulance service is facing a $1.2 million deficit in its budget next year.
It stems from a “flawed business model,” in which only 45 percent of the billable activity is recovered, he said.
“The bottom line to us is that patient,” Pino said.
Pino reiterated Citizens’ commitment to the Blairsville community, saying the local ambulance station isn’t going anywhere.
In order to help meet the financial challenges, Citizens’ needs the help of community members, Pino said.
Memberships held by the community are needed.
Pino encouraged borough officials to help get the word out and encourage residents to become members.
In other business, council will advertise to hire a full-time police officer and part-time police officers after an officer hired recently withdrew his application.