The impact of the Indiana Free Library on White Township was in the spotlight during Wednesday’s meeting of the township’s board of supervisors.
“It has been a really crazy year, as you know,” library Executive Director Kate Geiger told the supervisors. “The library was finally and fully up at the beginning of 2020, after a long construction project.”
Instead of what library officials hoped to be “an explosive year of service,” the library in downtown Indiana was forced to shut down March 14.
“We were not inactive,” Geiger said. Much of its activity went to its website, indianafreelibrary.org, as well as activity to help extend connectivity in a county where many do not have access to the internet.
“We continued to engage our patrons with digital collections, e-books, audio books, streaming independent movies, British TV series, great courses, streaming music and downloads, concert videos, health-related tutorials, workforce resources, online classes (and) homework helps, early literacy tools and informational databases,” Geiger said.
There also still were five book clubs conducted online each month, and Grab-N-Go service began the week of Memorial Day.
“However, there are many in our community who were not able to join in online as they do not have connectivity or computers,” Geiger went on. “We were able to open an by-appointment program so that patrons can come into the second floor and into the computer room and have an hour-long appointment with a computer safely.”
After those hours, the computer stations are cleaned and sanitized during a half-hour break.
Helping the library along was the nonprofit Keystone Initiative for Network-Based Education and Research, or KINBER, which installs “hot spots” for libraries with funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act.
“We got approval through Indiana County planners to install a hot spot (for Wi-Fi transmission) at the CareerLink building (300 Indian Springs Road, White Township), supporting those who were affected by layoffs,” Geiger said, “There’s another one at the front of the library which covers the area from the front of the library all the way to Eighth Street, so that includes some street parking and the green spaces at the front of the courthouse where there are many benches.”
Geiger, library board trustees Linda Jones and Carole Bush who live in the township, and new library board President Neal J. Beer also wanted to stress that support from White Township — which is second only to the support the library gets from state aid — has been appreciated.
That’s even while much attention went toward the renovation of the Community Center, which includes the library as well as The Jimmy Stewart Museum and offices of Downtown Indiana Inc.
She conceded that the overhaul of the building was “more newsworthy,” but that the library leadership is seeking “not only to express our gratitude, but find ways to create some better communication.”
There also was concern that library cards were being handed out temporarily to residents of other municipalities with White Township funds.
“I want to assure you that is not the case,” Geiger said. “The library did apply for funding through Indiana County under the CARES Act ... to help replace fines that were not being collected, supplement lower fundraising and the library-generated income that is not possible during a pandemic.”
She said 103 people picked up such cards, in a one-time occurrence, that is free only through the end of the year.
“White Township supports the operation of the library,” said Geiger, a 20-year resident of the township. “Your residents are able to obtain free cards because of it. There are currently 6,185 residents with cards from White Township.”
That’s the largest group of card-holders, almost 40 percent.
“We really appreciate everything that White Township does for the library,” Beer said.