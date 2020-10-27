PITTSBURGH — An Indiana man died early Friday following the crash of a classic car on Warren Road in Center Township, the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office reported this morning.
Kim Simpson, 66, died of injuries about seven hours following the accident, officials told the Gazette.
State police at Indiana said the victim was a passenger in a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air that was traveling between Old Route 56 and Brown Road. He was injured at 5:21 p.m. Thursday when the car traveled up an embankment then crossed the road and hit a fence and a tree.
Simpson was flown to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where he died at 12:29 a.m. of blunt force injuries to his body. The medical examiner ruled Simpson’s death an accident.
Troopers at Indiana have not released the name of the driver, a 56-year-old Indiana man, who also was sent to Forbes Hospital after being freed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics.