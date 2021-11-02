Officials with Center Township on Monday praised the distribution of food to area residents in October and the community spirit of the volunteers who aided the program as they announced more help may be on the way this month.
Center Township and Indiana County Community Action program will partner to distribute more food with leftover funds, said Dave “Butch” Smyers, chairman of the township supervisors.
“We are planning to purchase turkeys and food associated with Thanksgiving,” Smyers said.
While the details of the distribution aren’t finalized, Smyers said to watch the township’s website, www.center-twp.com, for updated information.
Supervisors and employees last month donated time to distribute food Oct. 9 and 16.
“Both food distribution events ... were a tremendous success and gave all volunteers an up-close look at community needs,” Smyers said. “If you know someone in need, please reach out to the township so that we might provide some leads for services available.”
Supervisor James Gatskie noted volunteers included the Homer-Center football and baseball teams, church, fire departments and more.
In addition, residents were reminded of the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
Smyers said the program helps individuals and families pay heating bills through grants and provides crisis grants during emergencies or when someone is in danger of losing heat.
Residents may apply for LIHEAP online or by contacting the County Assistance Office. Go to https://www.dhs.pa.gov/Services/Assistance/Pages/LIHEAP.aspx for more information.
In other business, supervisors:
• Heard updates from area fire departments, announcing the following events: Light-up Night in Homer City will be Dec. 10, and will be 6 p.m. Dec. 11 in Aultman at the park. At Coral-Graceton, firefighters are also planning light-up night events.
• Reported road crews recently worked with berm and putting gravel in berms in Aultman, cleaning ditches on Pierce Road, working at Lucerne Park and working in Myrwalt and on Jefferson Street. Crews are preparing equipment ready for the upcoming snow-plow season and final inspection for the Aultman Entryway Project was completed this week, Smyers said.