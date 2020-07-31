APOLLO — Borough officials said last week that they will try to sell what is called the NUMEC property, covering 22 acres along North Warren Avenue, and hope to get $450,000 in the process.
“The (council) property committee is on top of that,” said Borough Council President John Steele, who brought up the topic at last week’s council meeting. It also was touted on a borough Facebook news site earlier this year.
On March 25, when pandemic restrictions were beginning to kick in, the borough clerk posted this “for sale” ad: “22-plus acres with some building/limited use restrictions. The property borders (the) Kiski River and (Route) 66 in Apollo.”
The area in question includes a former steel plant site, also called the Duke McLaughlin property referring to a Vandergrift businessman who once operated a mill there, waterfront along the Kiskiminetas River, and a 4.5-acre fenced-in area where for a quarter of a century enriched uranium or thorium was processed, pelletized and packed in fuel rods for nuclear submarines and other purposes.
The clerk posted an asking price of $450,000, a figure also mentioned when council met last week.
“There’s no radioactivity on that site,” said borough Engineer Rich Craft of Olsen Engineering in Butler, referring to what’s outside the fenced-in area. “That site has been cleaned up.”
According to a Leader Times report, Council Vice President Mark Tarle, who chairs the property committee, said the price will depend on whether the borough takes care of certain things, or sells the property with restrictions on it.
“There was a prospective buyer that may still have an interest,” Craft said. “He had brought it up before COVID. He had an interest in potentially developing that property for indoor recreation.”
That runs into a problem detailed in a covenant involving the borough and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“The environmental covenant will remain in place for all owners and their heirs,” said Tom Decker, community relations coordinator for DEP at its Northwest Regional office in Meadville, which covers Armstrong and Indiana counties.
The borough engineer said the plan is “unfortunately” listed under residential uses, and therefore cannot be done on the property.
“The borough is still waiting for an interested party,” Craft said. “It could be used for light manufacturing or some sort of economic generator.”
Within that fenced-in area NUMEC, also known as Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corp., began doing business in 1957. It operated for some three decades, with Atlantic Richfield Co, or Arco buying out NUMEC in 1967, then selling the plant to Babcock & Wilcox Inc. in 1971.
“The fenced-in areas were owned by B&W,” Craft said. “They provided that property to Apollo Borough with deed restrictions. It can developed as a parking lot, but (for) very little other use.”
Decker said a bicycle trail could be built there, too, but in accord with standards specified in the covenant.
A former mayor of Apollo has his doubts about the borough getting $450,000 for the property. William Kerr said there are 14.5 usable acres.
“The best hope is to encapsulate the radioactive parcels with cement and make it a parking lot for the safety of all concerned,” Kerr posted on Facebook. “Maybe develop around it, but let’s be realistic: the borough will never see $450,000 for the property.”
Outside the fenced-in area, “appropriate development may take place,” Decker said.
The property that is not in the fenced-in area could be redeveloped as brownfield. The Armstrong County Comprehensive Plan refers to that property as one of “a number of vacant or underutilized sites suitable for economic development.”
According to a covenant made by BWX Technologies Inc. on Aug. 4, 2009, and approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the facility operated into the early 1980s, then was deconstructed and removed from the property between 1982 and 1985.
“Thereafter decommissioning and remediation activities occurred on the property,” the covenant read.
Early in the 21st century, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said the site of the razed Apollo plant had been safe since 1997, when several years of cleanup ended. In the covenant, DEP acknowledged that BWX was transferring its interest in the property to Apollo Borough.
Conditions also were acknowledged.
“By Jan. 31 of each year … until redevelopment of the property is completed, each property owner shall submit to DEP and (BWX Technologies Inc.) written documentation stating whether or not the activity and use limitations in this declaration are being abided by,” the covenant read.
“They have to follow the covenant and never change any of that property to residential,” said current Apollo Mayor Cindee Virostek, who was appointed to oversee cleanup activities by the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha, D-Johnstown.
The covenant was put together as one set of lawsuits was ending and another beginning, regarding health problems blamed on the nuclear activity.
In 2009, a federal judge approved multi-million-dollar settlements with Arco and B&W for several hundred Apollo-area residents who claimed that plant emissions and groundwater pollution caused unusually high cancer rates, other illnesses and property damage.
A second, smaller wave of lawsuits followed, but as the Valley News Dispatch reported in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a hearing on an appeal by 70 Apollo-area residents seeking to reinstate that legal action.
DEP oversees what is going on, but, Decker said, “the DEP would not be providing an approval as to the sale.”
He said other permits may be needed “from various governmental agencies,” but per the covenant, “they are required to ‘notify’ (DEP) of any future conveyance of the property.”