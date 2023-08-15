On the second anniversary of his detention in Russia, Marc Fogel was remembered in Pennsylvania by those seeking to bring the Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus home.
“Mr. Fogel is a valued IUP alumnus, a member of the IUP family, and we share the pain, sadness, and worry of his family and friends over Marc’s unjust, inequitable, and cruel detainment,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “IUP’s commitment to justice and equal treatment is not just about our campus or our home community, it is about supporting justice for all -– in this case, justice for Marc Fogel.”
Fogel was arrested as he was returning to Moscow with his wife, Jane, for what would have been his 10th year as a teacher there, and his last before retirement to his hometown in Oakmont, Allegheny County.
“An international teacher for much of his life, and someone driven by service, Marc Fogel was detained in Moscow for possession of a small amount of medical marijuana, for which he had a medical prescription for chronic pain,” said U.S. Rep. Chris DeLuzio, D-Aspinwall. “It is long past time to bring Marc home.”
DeLuzio and other lawmakers, including Sens. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, whose district includes IUP, have been pressing for the release of Fogel, and for the U.S. State Department to prioritize securing Fogel’s release, along with others Russia has wrongfully detained.
A State Department spokesperson largely reiterated past comments about Fogel for the Indiana Gazette:
“The Department continuously reviews the circumstances surrounding the detentions of U.S. nationals overseas, including those in Russia, for indicators that they are wrongful.
The U.S. government continues to call on the Russian government to release Marc Fogel on humanitarian grounds. We take seriously our commitment to assist U.S. citizens abroad and to provide all appropriate consular assistance. We urge the Russian government to ensure fair treatment and appropriate medical care for all U.S. nationals detained in Russia. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”
Driscoll said the IUP community is especially grateful for recently-introduced legislation sponsored by Reschenthaler and resolutions introduced by Casey and Deluzio calling for Marc’s immediate release.
“These Congressional efforts are important components of ensuring Marc and others are recognized by our country and not left in limbo and feeling forgotten,” the IUP president said. “We hope that the U.S. administration will take all steps possible to free Mr. Fogel and that the Russian government will release him. The (Biden) administration has not designated him as wrongfully detained while expediting others under similar circumstances.”
