Another Marc Fogel portrait

A chalk portrait of Marc Fogel, displayed at a recent Washington, D.C., rally on his behalf.

 Submitted photo

On the second anniversary of his detention in Russia, Marc Fogel was remembered in Pennsylvania by those seeking to bring the Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus home.

“Mr. Fogel is a valued IUP alumnus, a member of the IUP family, and we share the pain, sadness, and worry of his family and friends over Marc’s unjust, inequitable, and cruel detainment,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “IUP’s commitment to justice and equal treatment is not just about our campus or our home community, it is about supporting justice for all -– in this case, justice for Marc Fogel.”