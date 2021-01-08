Owners of four eateries took borough and Downtown Indiana Inc. officials up on an offer to brainstorm what can be done to assist those restaurants and other downtown businesses amid a continued COVID-19 pandemic.
As Ken Arthurs of Wolfies and Grubs put it, the object is to improve upon “doing in a day what (business) we used to do in an hour, doing in a month what we used to do in a day.”
For about an hour Thursday afternoon they discussed what could be done to bring more people into downtown Indiana, utilizing IRMC Park, spaces for outdoor dining and other features such as the community’s history.
“Literally nothing is off the table,” Downtown Indiana Inc. Executive Director Linda Mitchell said.
She noted that during last summer “one of the bright spots was outdoor dining.” She added, “It just created a whole different vibe in downtown Indiana.”
Tony DeLoreto of Spaghetti Benders suggested a joint effort that would include a series of TV commercials featuring five or six restaurants or businesses “to give people a reason to come to Indiana.”
Also participating in the Zoom conference call were Shane Caylor, whose businesses include El Tesoro Mexican Bar and Grille, and Mary Beth Akbay, whose Romeo’s Pizza sits between the heart of the downtown business district and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Other topics included the use of volunteers to shuttle items from restaurants to a central location and vouchers for parking in the borough’s Water Street garage.
“We implemented a program to help the restaurants because of some of the restrictions,” Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said. “We offered them the opportunity (to) block off some of the spots right directly in front of their businesses.”
Caylor said he had a problem with the Indiana County Transit Authority.
“I have a bus stop at the corner,” Caylor said. “So I have people waiting for a bus, smoking a cigarette, and I have customers who are upset with me … or people sitting on picnic tables as they wait for a bus.”
He said the authority moved that stop but the borough wanted the sign moved back.
The agency also known as IndiGO isn’t the only stakeholder with concerns in the business district.
“Dealing with PennDOT is always difficult,” Foote said.
Arthurs suggested theme nights: “Maybe do an Italian night, or a Mexican night or a barbecue night.”
“I like getting features from each restaurant,” DeLoreto said.
“Why can’t it be seven days a week, why can’t it be seven different restaurants?” Arthurs came back. “I’m just brainstorming here.”
“I’m for whatever works,” DeLoreto said, but said he thought different menu items from each restaurant may be “better than one feature every night.”
Other suggestions included tours of historic homes and interesting locations, such as the murals created this past summer by the Dripped On The Road organization as part of the Spruce Art Residency program.
Mitchell said there already is a brochure available for a tour of some of the historic homes.
DeLoreto said one could emphasize the role of the Underground Railroad. Opening up the old courtroom in the former courthouse, now the First Commonwealth Bank headquarters, also was suggested.
Mitchell suggested cornhole games and said concerts also are a possibility, perhaps on the first Friday of the month.
“Give people a reason to enjoy the downtown,” Mitchell said.
“Since the pandemic we haven’t done any,” DeLoreto said.
Caylor suggested Sunday concerts, but DeLoreto said Spaghetti Benders is not open on Sundays.
“If we were to close down the park, could we do it on a Thursday?” Foote wondered.
Mitchell said waivers could be sought from borough council to the town’s open container law.
“I think that would invite a lot more families,” DeLoreto said. “It would give them an alternative to Levity.”
Levity Brewing Co. operates at 1380 Wayne Ave. in White Township. Recently it opened a second location in Altoona and is renovating the top floor of the local location. Arthurs described it as a “one-stop shop” with 5,500 square feet of indoor space, outdoor dining and an expansive parking lot.
Mitchell said Levity is not a target, but rather an example of best practices that could be emulated downtown. “They have done a good job,” she said.
Thursday’s meeting was intended to be the start of a discussion process. Those in attendance expected to meet again.
“We’re willing to hear from anybody who has any good ideas,” DeLoreto said.
“You’re trying to think out of the box,” said Caylor.
“We would hope to have a plan put together in the next month or so,” Mitchell said.
Panelists said that could be in time for St. Patrick’s Day.