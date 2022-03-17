BLACK LICK — A ban on hunting or the firing or any weapons for any reason in Saylor Park is two steps and as little as two months from being made official.
The Burrell Township board of supervisors on a divided vote Wednesday sent a principle draft of an ordinance on the prohibition for a formal write-up by township solicitor Michael Supinka.
In discussion since the discovery in November of an illegal arrangement of bait a short distance from a tree stand in the park, the ordinance is packed with necessary legal language but boils down to two provisions called illegal activities:
• Hunting within Saylor Park is strictly prohibited.
• Shooting at random (defined as any discharge of any weapon) within Saylor Park is strictly prohibited.
Chairman Larry Henry brought the proposal to the table. Supervisor Dan Shacreaw was alone in voting against because, he said, it was the first he had seen of the ordinance.
The supervisors in past months discussed the possibilities of limiting hunting to a small number of registered hunters. They talked about allowing only archery hunting.
Supervisor John Shields voted with Henry to advance the ordinance with little discussion beyond first reading the ordinance aloud. A bow and arrow used for archery hunting fits the definition of a weapon, Shields told spectators at the meeting.
Shacreaw said following the meeting that any regulation on Saylor would be difficult to enforce.
“Regardless, we are going to have to enforce it. If we post it, we are still going to have to go make sure people stay off the park,” Shacreaw said. “I’ll be hunting. John hunts; Larry hunts. So who’s going to be around to enforce it?
“I think that we should look into archery and see how other places do it before we just jump in and say ‘no hunting.’”
In other business at their monthly public meeting, the supervisors:
• Agreed to advertise an ordinance to name “one or more certified third-party agencies” to enforce the building code and to designate the Indiana-Westmoreland Council of Governments (COG) as the board of appeals for code issues.
The ordinance would stand in tandem with a contract with TKL Inspections to enforce provisions of the Universal Construction Code (UCC) for all building projects in the township.
TKL, founded by Terry Lichtenfels, and the COG would replace Indiana County in the administration and enforcement of the building code for Burrell Township.
• Announced that a COVID relief grant-funded supply of food would be given away to township residents from 1 to 6 p.m. April 14 at the township office. The packages would include hams and produce intended for Easter weekend dinners.
• Discussed the possible reallocation of Community Development Block Grant funds to speed up the extension of waterlines on Falling Run and Campbells Mill Roads.
The supervisors’ thoughts are to take money now committed for construction of a stormwater drainage project in the Marshall Heights neighborhood and combine it with funds already lined up for the waterline construction. The water extension, to be administered by Highridge Water Authority, has been delayed by budget-busting increases in costs of pipes.
The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development administers and annually conducts public hearings on the priorities for CDBG spending on behalf of Burrell Township. Altering the priority plan likely would come under planning office oversight.
• Permitted Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish to use a pavilion in Saylor Park for a children’s Easter party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16.
• Reminded residents that the spring cleanup program is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30. Residents are permitted to dump household rubbish with the exception of recyclable, hazardous and otherwise regulated materials, at dumpsters at the township municipal building.
• Reported that Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department would hold a fundraising hoagie sale on the morning of April 2 at the fire station and at Walmart in Resort Plaza.
• Learned from Library Director Jen Van Hannak that the library is planning for a children’s Summer Quest program from June 8 to Aug. 10, and is operating weekly story hours on Saturdays and “craftastic” programs at 11 a.m. on Mondays. The library board is exploring a program to accept memorial and legacy contributions in the names of deceased library supporters.