Public and company officials are expanding upon last week’s action by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners to authorize more than $2.25 million in grants for a methane gas processor to be built in the 119 Business Park in Center Township.

“We are pleased to be part of the Center Township community and grateful for the support we have received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Indiana County,” said Nathan Fryer, plant manager for Air Liquide Advanced Technologies U.S. LLC’s Center Township operations.