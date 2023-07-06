Public and company officials are expanding upon last week’s action by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners to authorize more than $2.25 million in grants for a methane gas processor to be built in the 119 Business Park in Center Township.
“We are pleased to be part of the Center Township community and grateful for the support we have received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Indiana County,” said Nathan Fryer, plant manager for Air Liquide Advanced Technologies U.S. LLC’s Center Township operations.
Air Liquide will locate a renewable natural gas or RNG production plant in Lot 2 of the 119 Business Park.
RNG, also known as biomethane, is produced through the processing and purification of biogas, which in turn is produced by the decomposition of organic biomass including agricultural and household waste through a process called anaerobic digestion (occurring in an oxygen-free environment), and is interchangeable with conventional natural gas.
Biogas is primarily composed of methane and carbon dioxide and a greenhouse gas when emitted into the atmosphere.
“This project would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of Sen. (Joe) Pittman, Rep. (Jim) Struzzi, the Indiana County Commissioners, Center Township supervisors, the Homer-Center School District, the Indiana County Development Corporation and the dairy farmers who have been instrumental in helping us reach this point,” Fryer continued.
The plant will utilize the dairy waste or cow manure from some 20 partnering farmers, who will receive a quarterly cash payment for the value they help create for the project.
That waste will be pumped into airtight containers called anaerobic digesters to protect it from oxygen, and allow the manure to decompose and create biogas, which then is purified into RNG within the plant’s closed system.
“We are committed to the long-term growth of Indiana County and look forward to taking an active role in the development of the community for many years to come.” Fryer said.
Air Liquide has signed an interconnection agreement with Peoples Natural Gas to inject RNG produced at the plant into its pipeline system for delivery to residential and commercial customers.
To prepare the 119 Business Park site for development, two state grants were secured with the assistance of Pittman and Struzzi, and awarded to the commissioners on behalf of the Indiana County Development Corporation.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority provided a $1,491,402 Pipeline Investment Program grant to extend a 4,100-foot natural gas pipeline to the park to the Peoples regulation station north of Neal Road.
“This grant funding will create an economic development opportunity which supports our agricultural community, creates jobs and adds commercial property to the tax rolls,” said Pittman, an Indiana County Republican who is majority leader of the state Senate. “This is very welcome and timely news as the pipeline project, related site improvements and the resulting growth in the area will help support the Homer-Center School District, Center Township and Indiana County.”
Additionally, a $750,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant administered by the board of county commissioners will assist Air Liquide with improving the geotechnical conditions of the property and other site improvements, such as grading, stormwater management and other infrastructure projects on the site.
Air Liquide is working with an engineering, procurement and construction partner, Gruppo Energy Future, in undertaking these various capital projects.
“These grants should be viewed as investments in our future,” said Struzzi, also an Indiana County Republican. “This is one of the first facilities of its kind in the state, and its innovative technology provides a source of sustainable energy generation while helping our local farms.”
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients.
In the United States, Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people at nearly 1,400 locations and plant facilities, including sites in Monroeville, Upper Mount Bethel and Radnor, all Pennsylvania.
