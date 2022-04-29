The Indiana County Commissioners this week joined other Pennsylvania counties in sounding an alarm about what the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania terms the shortcomings of a crumbling mental health system in the Keystone State and steps needed to assure that appropriate funding and resources are available to support those in need of these important services.
“Counties bear the primary responsibility to plan, provide and contract these essential services. But for years, there has been a shortfall of state funding for county programs even while we have seen ever-increasing needs in our communities,” CCAP President and Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller said Thursday. “If we continue down this same road, we are looking at potentially devastating consequences for all citizens who are affected by mental health issues.”
County leaders chose increased funding for Pennsylvania’s mental health system as their top legislative priority in 2022, calling for additional investments to ensure that the existing safety net of services is fortified and sustainable, prior to adding programs and services.
Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, who is active in CCAP as chair of its election reform committee, joined her colleagues this week in approving a proclamation and a resolution dealing with mental health issues.
“Mental illness affects more than 50 million people in our nation, where one in six youth and one in five adults ... experience a mental health condition and less than half of them receive treatment,” Hess said as she read portions of a proclamation marking May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Sixty percent of Americans are concerned about the stigma around mental illness, which results in negative judgments and misunderstandings and creates an impediment to effective treatment,” Commissioner Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said.
Commissioner Robin Gorman pointed out that “the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program along with community-based organizations and other stakeholders are working together to decrease the stigma of mental illness, increase public awareness and enhance services.”
Program Administrator Tammy Calderone said her agency has “seen a significant increase in the need for our services in this county.”
She said an event on May 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. will call attention to Mental Health Awareness In The Park — IRMC Park in downtown Indiana, that is — beginning with a walk at 11:30 from the courthouse steps to the park, where a health fair and vendors will be available.
The resolution requests “appropriate funding” for mental health services in the 2022-23 state budget.
“Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s initial budget proposal included supporting the behavioral health needs of Pennsylvanians by investing $36.6 million (in) additional funds in county mental health base funds on top of $75 million in federal funds for recruitment and retention payments to qualifying home and community-based service providers,” Hess read, “as well as $18.8 million to provide services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or autism currently on the emergency waitlist.”
Mental health services were among needs included in the purchase of service agreements for non-placement listing approved for 2022-23 by the commissioners at the request of the Indiana County Children and Youth Services agency.
Agencies approved include Family A.C.T.S. Inc. of Ford City; Sign Language Specialist of Western Pennsylvania Inc. of Johnstown; psychologist Dr. John Carosso in Monroeville; Great Expectations Day Care of Blairsville; and Indiana-based Unity Family Services, Counseling Wellness of Indiana County LLC, Grand Beginnings Children’s Center and Menta Psychological.