The long-idled plan by Indiana County recreation leaders to erect a bridge for hikers and bikers to cross busy Route 22 in Burrell Township is about to take on new life.
Because the embattled plan has been mired in COVID-19 pandemic-related difficulties for most of the year, attorney Matthew Budash said Wednesday that the county would withdraw the appeal filed in late 2019 in Indiana County Common Pleas Court to win a building permit for the bridge.
Instead, he said, county recreation and planning officials would try once more to win the needed permit on the municipal level.
The Burrell Township board of supervisors for years has led resistance to the plans for a $3 million span that’s been promoted as a link for recreation enthusiasts to cross the highway from the Hoodlebug Trail, Ghost Town Trail and West Penn Trail on the north side of the highway to the Blairsville Riverfront Trail on the south side.
The bridge would connect the Corporate Campus industrial park area on the north side of Route 22 with the park-and-ride lot at the interchange with Route 119 on the south.
With the last say-so on allowing construction, township officials publicly campaigned against the bridge, calling it an unnecessary expense and a distraction for drivers on the stretch of highway between Blairsville and Penn View Mountain.
Having their engineer fastidiously study the county’s formal application for a building permit, the supervisors in 2019 twice refused to grant permission for the bridge and insisted that the hiking and biking trail routes be marked on existing roads that use underpasses to cross Route 22.
Budash, the solicitor representing the county government on legal matters, said the shutdowns resulting from efforts to curtail the pandemic have prevented both the township and county to prepare their cases in time to meet court deadlines.
“This is not the end of the project,” Budash underscored as he recommended the commissioners’ approval to withdraw the court action. “We are still going to pursue the project and do it in another forum with updated information.”
By that, he explained, the county will try again to answer the objections raised by the township supervisors.
“We were relying on third parties to provide additional information that the Burrell Township supervisors requested,” Budash told the Gazette. “The COVID-19 shutdown slowed a lot of that up and we thought that presenting the appeal at trial, incomplete, would be a problem.”
The move unanimously approved by Commissioners Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess, mostly relieves the court administration of further rescheduling the appeal.
Budash said revisions to the plan, still in the hands of Indiana County Department of Planning & Development and Indiana County Parks & Trails, probably would be sent to the township office in Black Lick before the end of the year — “sooner rather than later,” he said.
“We are not going away,” Budash said.