A public outreach event held by White Township during a Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meeting Tuesday garnered the attention of nearly two dozen community members looking to provide input on upcoming projects, officials said.
Chauncey Ross, White Township communications specialist, told supervisors at Wednesday’s meeting there were 22 people in attendance at the public input session when the meeting was called to order.
“The township promoted that comment period as a public outreach event to accept input on other proposals in order to meet grant funding agencies’ desires to see community support and desire for these projects,” Ross said in his written report.
Stakeholders were invited to discuss the Complete Streets Policy, in development, which addresses accessibility of roads and streets for bikers, pedestrians and others, and to comment on other possible needs and wants.
Suggested topics included a proposed amphitheater at the township’s recreation complex, a “possible Winter Snow Center” for sledding, etc., “the proposed expansion of Kennedy-King Park in Chevy Chase Heights,” and possible reconfiguration of Lenz Road, according to the township.
Ross said those in attendance provided verbal and written comments, and others have weighed in by phone, email and through a survey on the township’s website.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 28 other stakeholders sent in comment as well, Ross said.
“Of all the comments, 14 addressed the Complete Streets concept; 12 addressed the other early stage proposals, 18 raised fresh or seldom-discussed ideas to be given new attention. Although forest stewardship and deer management were not on the agenda and no one rose to speak about them during the meeting, 23 comments on White’s Woods were received in writing, by email and online. All of those will be forwarded to the stewardship committee,” Ross said in his report.
Township manager Chris Anderson said the comment period will remain open for officials to consider more input. The survey is available at www.whitetownship.org/outreach%20comment.
“Area residents, property owners and other users of White Township facilities are welcome to comment about other ideas for improvements that would make the township the best place to live, work and play in the Indiana County area,” information with the survey states.
In other business Wednesday, supervisors:
• Approved a request from the township’s stewardship committee to construct a kiosk at the entrance of White’s Woods for no more than $500. The kiosk would contain information on the committee and maps of the woods.
• Will accept a donation from the Indiana Area High School Baseball Boosters to upgrade the existing, non-functioning sound system at Keystone Rehab Field.
Anderson said the donation of $1,800 covers more than half the expected cost of $3,400.
The system would be owned by the township and used by the boosters.
• Discussed a request from Chevy Chase Food Forest organizers to spread gravel on an alley between Kennedy-King Park and the group’s community garden. Anderson said that road is considered a “paper alley” not owned or maintained by the township, but supervisors suggested providing anti-skid to the group collected from street-sweeping.
He will continue to research the idea.