“American Rescue Plan,” is what most local officials said they were curious to learn about on Thursday at the 2021 Spring Convention of the Indiana County Association of Township Officials.
Association officers said the information on what townships will be able to do with millions of dollars of coronavirus pandemic money has been sparse and seems to change every day.
More than 100 elected and appointed officials from Indiana County’s 24 second-class townships heard presentations on local government issues and took part in workshops at the five-hour program at Rustic Lodge in White Township.