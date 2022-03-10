White Township officials will apply for two grants to aid in funding the placement of a prefabricated restroom at Kennedy-King Park and for the repainting of road lines and markings.
Manager Chris Anderson told the township’s board of supervisors Wednesday the grants are from the Local Share Account statewide program, funded by the distribution of casino and gambling revenue.
One grant would provide for the placement of a prefabricated restroom at Kennedy-King Park, something Anderson said patrons have requested and “has always been in discussion” but the funds weren’t there.
The grant would fund the purchase of the restroom, with the township providing set-up of the pad site for the facility as a match.
Ryan Shaffer, recreation director, said the best location for the restrooms at the park would be in the lower corner near the playground, where surrounding areas are already ADA accessible and it can be connected to the existing parking lot.
“That corner is the hub of the park,” Shaffer said.
The grant for the line painting would provide funding to rehabilitate the lines and markings at 11 intersections and two trail crossings. A match would not need to be provided, Anderson said.
Anderson said officials are awaiting quotes on the price of the restroom and he declined to speculate the amount the township would be seeking.
Applications for the grants are due Tuesday.
In other business Wednesday, supervisors:
• Heard from Anderson regarding the formation of a potential ordinance to deal with swimming pool safety and other unsafe property issues.
The issue has been an ongoing topic for officials after the death of Lenny Hatinda, 5, who wandered away from his White Township home the evening of July 29 and was found unresponsive in a pool around 11 p.m. about a tenth of a mile away from his home.
Anderson said the township’s comprehensive plan steering committee will dive into the potential ordinance at a meeting March 22 that would cover both pool safety and dangerous structures.
Later in the meeting, code enforcement officer Matt Genchur reported as of last week, the pool at the property near the intersection of Barclay and Warren roads, where Lenny was found, has been filled in with material.
“That very specific issue has been resolved in that sense as a hazard moving forward,” Genchur said.
The township does not have an ordinance governing pools. Previously, township officials said rules for fences and pools are covered by the Uniform Construction Code, and at the time of installation, must meet certain requirements.
• Signed agreements with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regarding an ongoing project along Oakland Avenue that stipulates the township will take over maintenance of sidewalks and bike lanes upon completion of the project.
• Heard from Anderson that a kiosk for maps and information has been constructed for the entrance to White’s Woods at a cost of $271. The kiosk will be mounted on a post and is expected to be placed in the near future.