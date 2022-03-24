White Township will seek grant funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for potential projects at Kennedy-King Park and the recreation center.
At Kennedy-King Park, officials will apply for funds to potentially acquire property for stormwater management, said Chris Anderson, township manager.
A second application would be for funding for an amphitheater at the township’s recreation complex off East Pike.
Chauncey Ross, communications specialist with the township, said the funds would be used to acquire property on Josephine Avenue across from the existing park, specifically some vacant land and a vacant home.
The purpose, he said, is to find ways to mitigate stormwater runoff into Marsh Run. Water could be collected in areas such as stormwater retention ponds.
After the meeting, Ross said other ideas for the expansion include the potential for adding features such as a splash park, right now in the “dream” phase of planning.
Regarding the amphitheater, the township last year applied for a “competitive” arts grant but did not receive funding, Ross said.
The prospective amphitheater would be a covered stage on the bottom of the hill near the playground and picnic area S&T Bank Arena, not far from the soccer field, on 2.9 acres of ground, Ross said.
He expected the area would include terraced seating, expanded in phases “as time and money allows.”
The grant applications are due next month.
Also on Wednesday, supervisors discussed potential ordinances to address swimming pool safety and other aspects of dangerous structures, an ongoing conversation after the death of Lenny Hatinda, 5, who wandered away from his White Township home the evening of July 29 and was found unresponsive in a pool around 11 p.m. about a tenth of a mile away from his home. Anderson said the township’s comprehensive plan steering committee recently discussed ordinances covering pools, dangerous structures and blighted property. He expects to have “draft language” of the ordinance to discuss with supervisors at the April 27 meeting.
Supervisor Eugene Gemmell noted officials are “doing our best and putting a lot of time in ... for a viable ordinance” to address the issues.