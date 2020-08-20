Borough staff recommended its elimination at Tuesday night’s meeting, noting that it had been on the books for well over 10 years, with an understanding that the loan will not be satisfied.
“It has distorted accounting,” Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel said. “That money is not recoverable.”
“This is simply a way of cleaning up the books,” Council President Peter Broad said.
It was one of a number of actions council was able to take amid the crush of discussion of a proposed COVID-19 ordinance that will be readvertised after input received at three upcoming committee meetings. Previously announced were the Public Safety Committee meeting tonight at 7 and the Administration Committee meeting on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Also added to the list is the Public Works Committee on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
All three meetings can be accessed online at www.indianaboro.com/post.august-2020-committee-meetings.
Council accepted a Community Development Block Grant-CoronaVirus or CDBG-CV allocation of $87,437, with $78,600 to go toward COVID-19 surveillance at the borough’s wastewater treatment plant, an educational and messaging campaign dealing with the virus, and donations for borough food banks.
The remaining $8,837 would be set aside for administrative costs.
Council is throwing in with an initiative brought forward by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, involving Qualaris, a Pittsburgh-based company which states as its purpose to “empower organizations to keep people safe by simplifying compliance with guidelines and best practices.”
“They will be using some money the county is receiving to pay for this,” borough Manager C. Michael Foote said.
Foote said Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford became aware of this program and contacted chamber President Mark Hilliard about it. Hilliard brought the idea to Monday’s meeting of Ford’s committee.
“It is a way for businesses to educate themselves and educate their customers,” Ford said Tuesday.
It also was suggested that the Qualaris concept could be used alongside Together Indiana, an effort by the borough and Downtown Indiana Inc. that in turn is in alignment with Indiana University of Pennsylvania efforts regarding face masks.
Also Tuesday, Ford said several blighted properties in town have been purchased, with at least one to be demolished.
However, he told his colleagues, “we really, really need two more people on the Zoning Hearing Board.”
He said the vacancies mean the board can’t reach a quorum, “and it something comes up for a variance, rental property owners are stuck in limbo, not making any money on their properties.”
Councilwoman Sara Steelman pointed out that the borough continues to have low self-response to the 2020 Census.
“Is there anything that we as a borough can possibly do to encourage people to fill out those census forms and get them in?” she asked.
“The numbers are now in the low to mid-60 percent for the county and the borough,” said Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso, who works with the Indiana County Complete Count Committee promoting the census. “There is a push to work with the landlords.”
She also said time is running out.
“The complete count committee is now working on a 30-day plan,” she said.
Indiana is not alone in its concern over not getting people to respond.
“Many college towns are facing this right now,” Sarneso said.
Also Tuesday, the generosity of a council member and his wife was acknowledged. In the Shade Tree Commission report, it was noted that Faye Bradwick and her husband, Councilman Donald Lancaster, had donated $5,000 per year for three years to the Shade Tree Commission fund account for the planting of trees.
Foote said the first year’s donation is to go to Wards 2 and 3, while in future years it could go toward trees in all four borough wards.