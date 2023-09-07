Saltsburg Stein Holding Competition 2022

Many took up the challenge in the stein holding competition at Saltsburg’s Oktoberfest in 2022. Hopefully, challengers are prepared to outlast their peers for this year’s festival on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. in Canal Park.

 Courtesy of Michelle Jesko

While not lasting as long as Munich’s three-week “Volksfest”, Saltsburg Borough will be hosting its own Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Canal Park from noon to 9 p.m.

Funded by sponsors and the Oktoberfest Committee, which comprises of borough council members Michelle Jesko, Lorrie Johnson and John Lombardo, the festival is expected to be a nice afternoon full of fun for the whole family, according to Jesko, with live music from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., a beer stein holding contest, cornhole tournament, and good food and adult beverages, which the committee has ensured to secure plenty to avoid running out like last year’s event.