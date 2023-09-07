While not lasting as long as Munich’s three-week “Volksfest”, Saltsburg Borough will be hosting its own Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Canal Park from noon to 9 p.m.
Funded by sponsors and the Oktoberfest Committee, which comprises of borough council members Michelle Jesko, Lorrie Johnson and John Lombardo, the festival is expected to be a nice afternoon full of fun for the whole family, according to Jesko, with live music from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., a beer stein holding contest, cornhole tournament, and good food and adult beverages, which the committee has ensured to secure plenty to avoid running out like last year’s event.
“The first year was a nice turnout,” she said. “Last year, we had so many people we ran out of food around 6:30 p.m. I believe the Point Tavern ran out of a lot of food too. A good thing to have, but a lot of people were hungry.”
The goal for the committee, according to Jesko, was to make the event as family-friendly as possible. For the kids, a variety of autumn crafts, face-painting and other activities will be available for free from 2 to 6 p.m. This way, families can focus on budgeting for refreshments and other activities should they wish.
For instance, for $20, competitors can register for the beer stein holding contest before 4 p.m. the day of the event at the festival’s welcome tent. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and run for roughly an hour as folks compete to see who can hold a full stein of beer with their outstretched arm the longest. The winner will receive a gift basket, but all competitors can keep their stein and finish the beer.
“People think it’s not that heavy,” Jesko said, “but the mug weighs roughly five pounds and can be difficult to hold for long.”
Additionally, teams of two can register for the cornhole tournament before 2 p.m. the same day at the event’s welcome tent. Starting at 3 p.m., teams will compete by throwing bean bags and attempting to score the highest. A cash prize is available for the winners, but will be dependent on the number of registered teams.
Those who would rather sit back and relax can enjoy local bands in the county as well. A variety of acts will play for one hour each before and after the stein holding contest, with returning acts including Jerry B and the Bone Tones at 6 p.m., Tim Schmider at 7 p.m. and Black Ridge finishing off the night at 8 p.m. New acts will also grace the stage beginning with Three Good Reasons at noon, Krazy Kat Daddies at 2 p.m. and FUSE at 4 p.m.
Brews will be supplied by Noble Stein Brewing Co., Salem Spirits, Rusty Musket Distilling Co. and Conny Creek Brewing Co., and will be accompanied by food including hot sausage, haluski, pierogies, bratwurst and many, many more festival favorites.
Many vendors will also make an appearance in the park, with 40 expected to set up shop, according to Jesko, and sell their wares to potential holiday shoppers.
With so much to do, this festival offers a little slice of Saltsburg for anyone wishing to get to know the town more, which is one of the hopes of the committee.
“We love to have people visit Saltsburg,” Jesko said, “and see what a nice town we have.”
During the event, committee members will also take suggestions for next year’s Oktoberfest, so that they can make it the best it can be. For now, much thanks goes to the sponsors of the event that make the whole thing possible.
“A great thank you to our local sponsors,” Jesko said. “We appreciate them donating what they can during these times. Everyone is looking for help and they always come through and always provide a nice event for the town.”
