Beer stein
Oktoberfest is coming to Saltsburg’s Canal Park from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday with an assortment of food, beer, contests, craft vendors and more.

This is the third year Saltsburg will hold its Oktoberfest event, which was called the Saltsburg Music Festival when it began in 2019. The festival took a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it came back in full force in 2021 rebranded as “Oktoberfest.”

