Oktoberfest is coming to Saltsburg’s Canal Park from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday with an assortment of food, beer, contests, craft vendors and more.
This is the third year Saltsburg will hold its Oktoberfest event, which was called the Saltsburg Music Festival when it began in 2019. The festival took a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it came back in full force in 2021 rebranded as “Oktoberfest.”
“When we came back in 2021, we decided to change the event to an Oktoberfest,” said Michelle Jesko, one of the event coordinators. “Last year was a huge success, and we are expecting this year to be even better with the vendors and music we have lined up. ... And it wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without some delicious beer and spirits.”
The free, public event will feature around 30 craft vendors, four alcohol vendors, seven food vendors, live music performances, three contests with various prizes, a free kids area with a number of activities and a Chinese raffle with a chance to win items donated by crafters.
Craft vendors will be selling a large array of mostly homemade goods, including jewelry, house items, woodwork, soaps and bath bombs, bird houses, kitchen tools, seasonal wreaths, handmade textiles, glass-blown art with live glassblowing demonstrations (as weather permits), maple syrup products, freeze-dried snacks, jams and jellies, pastries and more.
Crafters can still reserve space at the event by calling (724) 840-0167.
Alcohol vendors present will be Noble Stein and Conny Creek brewing companies selling beer; Salem Spirits selling moonshine, brandy and pudding shots; and Rusty Musket Distilling Co. selling whiskey, vodka and more.
Food vendors will include St. Matthew Church selling pierogies; Saltsburg United Methodist Church selling barbecue chicken, haluski and homemade apple dumplings; Hot Dog John’s selling hot dogs, bratwurst and sauerkraut; Kettle Dad BBQ debuting its jalapeño mac and selling ribs, pulled pork and a selection of barbecue favorites; Faith Alliance Church selling soup and pastries, with all profits going to the Tunnelton-Conemaugh fire department; Iselin/West Lebanon VFC selling funnel cakes; and Tiny’s Tacos selling an array of tacos and salsas.
Live music performances will take place during the entirety of the event, emceed by “Jammin Jim” Libengood. Performers include Yukon John and The Sulfur Creek Band from 1 to 2 p.m., Steve Novosel Polka Band from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Jerry B and the Bone Tones from 4 to 5 p.m., Grist for the Mill from 6 to 7 p.m., Tim Schmider from 7:30 to 8 p.m. and Black Ridge from 8 to 9 p.m.
The evening will feature a variety of contests with chances to win gift baskets and a cash prize. The beard and mustache contest from 3:30 to 4 p.m. costs $10 to enter, and two winners will receive a gift basket. The beer stein-holding contest from 5 to 5:30 p.m. costs $15 to enter, and one winner will receive a gift basket. Participants will compete to see who can hold 1 liter of beer the longest, and all contestants get to keep the stein glass and beer. Both the beard and stein-holding contests will take place in front of the main stage.
A corn hole tournament will begin at 3 p.m. and costs $20 per team of two to enter. The winning team will receive a cash prize that’s dependent on the number of teams registered for the tournament. Teams that register by this evening will be entered into a drawing to have their entry fee waived. Children can also participate in the tournament.
Besides the corn hole tournament, children can participate in the free kids area run by Kindernook pre-K teacher Tawnya Satler. The kids area will have pumpkin crafts, face painting and other free activities in which children can take part.
There are no COVID-19 safety measures for the outdoor event, but those who wish to wear a mask may do so.
Saltsburg’s Oktoberfest is coordinated by the Oktoberfest Committee, which comprises Saltsburg Borough Council members Lorrie Johnson, John Lombardo, Terry Cumberledge and Jesko. Saltsburg’s former mayor, Karen Cumberledge, who is also on the committee, came up with the event.
“The five of us were all on Saltsburg Borough Council together at the time,” Jesko said. “We discussed having more events in town for the community. Karen was the one who had the idea of a music festival, and it took off from there.”
Jesko said the event was designed to have something for everyone, and she asked that event-goers bring their own seating to lounge and enjoy the evening.
“I think we have a great list of bands playing, delicious food and beverages, some fun contests, free activities for the kids and a wide variety of crafts and vendors, so there will be something for everyone,” Jesko said. “There will be bleacher seats, but we encourage people to bring their own comfortable chair so they can stay and listen to some great music with their family, friends and community.”