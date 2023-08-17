The Olde Salt gets new ownership

The Olde Salt has been owned for more than two decades by Regis and Nancy Georges. It will have a new name, The Salt Mine Public House, and new ownership, led by funeral director Kelly L. Corridoni.

SALTSBURG — The next chapter soon will happen for restaurants in New Kensington, Westmoreland County, as well as up the Kiskiminetas River in Saltsburg.

There, the Olde Salt Restaurant is being transformed into The Salt Mine Public House, which will have its soft opening Sept. 8, 9 and 10.