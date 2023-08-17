SALTSBURG — The next chapter soon will happen for restaurants in New Kensington, Westmoreland County, as well as up the Kiskiminetas River in Saltsburg.
There, the Olde Salt Restaurant is being transformed into The Salt Mine Public House, which will have its soft opening Sept. 8, 9 and 10.
“We will be open those three days with our full menu but will be utilizing it to stress test and work out any kinks,” said Joseph Hesketh, a partner in MRAM Enterprises LLC which will own the new restaurant. “We will be open for full business but asking for some graciousness from our patrons that weekend.”
Ironically, the name of the new establishment touches upon a “prevailing misconception” about Saltsburg.
“Saltsburg’s salt wasn’t procured from mining,” it’s noted in a post on The Salt Mine Public House Facebook page. “Instead, the salt that infused our community’s history came from an ancient well.”
So, the Facebook post continued, “while our establishment isn’t a literal mine, our name was selected to provide you with a unique dining experience rooted in the region’s salt legacy.️ The allure of visitors looking to explore salt mines led us to craft an establishment that pays homage to such journeys. So come, savor more than just exquisite flavors — relish the story of Saltsburg’s salt saga while enjoying some small town comfort.”
There will be changes between now and that soft opening Sept. 8.
“We will be giving the place a refresh with some new paint colors and bringing in some new tables and chairs,” Hesketh said. “We are also going to be installing a custom bar top and will be able to make what is currently a ‘storage’ bar area into a functional place for 16-20 patrons. We will also be creating a strong online presence and installing a new POS (point of sale) system that will allow patrons to place orders online as well.”
After being in business for 23 years, Regis and Nancy Georges agreed to sell the Olde Salt to MRAM, whose majority shareholder is Kelly L. Corridoni, operator of funeral homes in North Apollo, Armstrong County, and Avonmore, Westmoreland County.
“Kelly had a conversation about a year ago with Nancy and Regis about their desire to retire soon,” Hesketh said. “Then on July 18 we saw the post on the Olde Salt Facebook about looking for someone to take the reins. We sat down with Nancy and Regis for the first time on Aug. 7 and put everything in motion to get it transitioned and open in a month.”
For this story, Corridoni said she was “so humbled and excited with the overwhelming support we have received in such a short time surrounding this project and I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to give back to the community that has embraced me for my entire life, it is truly like coming home.”
As Hesketh put it, it was a fast whirlwind for MRAM, which also has the Bloser Mansion, a facility that dates back to 1921 — and which has had, according to the Bloser website, “an abundance of requests for private gathering within the enchanting walls of our historic mansion, as well as inquiries about our catering services for events beyond our premises.”
After the mansion’s last weekend of regular dine-in service this Friday and Saturday, it will begin its new journey as a full-time, dedicated venue and catering kitchen on Aug. 28.
“We had been discussing the desire to open a new restaurant for a few months now, with the demand for catering and events at the Bloser Mansion we knew we wanted to do something else so that we could allow the mansion to spread its wings as a venue,” Hesketh said. “We were not 100 percent set on any specific location initially but knew we wanted to open somewhere in the Saltsburg/Avonmore/Blairsville area.”
Given discussions of liquor licenses in the not-too-distant past in Saltsburg, will this “public house” have any adult beverages in its repertoire?
“Yes, absolutely,” Hesketh said. “We have started the process of transferring the existing liquor license. It is our intention to open with a full and brand-new bar,” with construction of that bar to begin next week.
Hesketh said there’s now a transition team of “five dedicated wonderful employees, including executive chef Michael Saffron.”
At least one employee is being held over from the Olde Salt, and the MRAM partners hope to fill six more positions prior to opening day.
They said they want to have 12 to 15 employees for full operating capacity once the restaurant opens for lunch and delivery service.
