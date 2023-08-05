BIZ-WRK-OLDER-WORKERS-MS

John Browning, of Minnetonka, Minn., held a photo of himself from 1968. The 77-year-old Vietnam veteran struggled to find a new job for more than two years because of his age and lack of computer skills.

 Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune

John Browning is beyond frustrated.

The Minnetonka, Minn., resident and Vietnam veteran lost his parking management job during the pandemic. He had countless job leads since but has only landed a part-time job despite 32 months of searching and a willingness to tackle grungy, demanding work.