St. Thomas More University Parish will once again sponsor an Oldies Dance. The dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
DJ Mike Miller, mixmaster, will provide the music. Cost will be $25 per person. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available and basket and 50/50 raffles will be held.
Dance tickets will be sold after all the weekend Masses at St. Bernard’s and St. Thomas More churches on the weekends of May 6-7, May 13-14 and May 20-21. In addition, tickets are available for purchase by calling the parish office at (724) 463-2277 or Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.
Some of the committee members who are planning the event are, seated from left, Deb Lezanic and Pat Kusky. Standing are Janet May, left, and Ann Marie Riscinto.
