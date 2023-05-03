Oldies dance

committee members who are planning the event are, seated from left, Deb Lezanic and Pat Kusky. Standing are Janet May, left, and Ann Marie Riscinto

 Submitted photo

St. Thomas More University Parish will once again sponsor an Oldies Dance. The dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at the Indiana Country Club.

DJ Mike Miller, mixmaster, will provide the music. Cost will be $25 per person. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available and basket and 50/50 raffles will be held.