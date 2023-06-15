Roof collapse

Two men were doing an assessment of the former Blairsville Junior High School building at 121 S. Walnut St. on Wednesday when the roof collapsed.

 KYLIE JASPER/Gazette

BLAIRSVILLE — One man is dead and another in stable condition after a structure collapse Wednesday afternoon at the former Blairsville Junior High School at 121 S. Walnut St.

The two men were doing an assessment of the building for demolition when the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m.