BLAIRSVILLE — One man is dead and another in stable condition after a structure collapse Wednesday afternoon at the former Blairsville Junior High School at 121 S. Walnut St.
The two men were doing an assessment of the building for demolition when the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m.
“The roof collapsed,” Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said. “They fell three floors to the basement.”
Blairsville Borough Police Department was dispatched along with Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and the Indiana County Structural Team (Team 900).
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said New Alexandria and Derry volunteer firefighters also were dispatched.
“One patient was found walking outside the structure,” Sacco said. “He advised (Officer Dave Romagnoli) of a possible location in the basement” of a second patient buried in the rubble.
“Officer Romagnoli began to remove the debris and was assisted shortly thereafter by members of the Blairsville fire department,” the Blairsville police chief said. “The (second patient) was then extricated from the basement of the building and was then flown to UPMC (Presbyterian) in Pittsburgh where he died as a result of his injuries.”
The other individual was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville and was listed in stable condition.
Names of the victims were not available at press time.
Sacco commended Romagnoli as well as Blairsville and Black Lick firefighters and a Citizens’ crew for their efforts in the rescue.
“Borough officials were also called to the scene along with a structural engineer,” Sacco said. “They are assessing the structural integrity of the building at this time.”
Borough Manager Jody Poorbaugh was there with borough Code Enforcement Officer Dave Fairman and consulting engineer Michael G. Meyer of Remington & Vernick Engineers.
“We had to vacate two houses as a precautionary measure,” Fairman said.
The building has had multiple owners over the years, Poorbaugh said, and now it has a private owner, not connected to the borough or the River Valley School District.
