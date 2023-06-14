BLAIRSVILLE -- One man is dead, another hospitalized after falling three floors from the roof of the former Blairsville Junior High School at 121 S. Walnut St. early Wednesday afternoon.

In a release issued shortly after 5 p.m., Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said two men were on the roof to assess it for demolition when the roof collapsed, sending the men three stories down to the basement.