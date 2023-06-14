BLAIRSVILLE -- One man is dead, another hospitalized after falling three floors from the roof of the former Blairsville Junior High School at 121 S. Walnut St. early Wednesday afternoon.
In a release issued shortly after 5 p.m., Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said two men were on the roof to assess it for demolition when the roof collapsed, sending the men three stories down to the basement.
Sacco said one was trapped under rubble, while the other was ambulatory when borough police Officer Dave Romagnoli was the first to respond shortly before 1 p.m.
"One patient was found walking outside the structure," Sacco said. "He advised the officer of a possible location in the basement of the individual who was missing."
Romagnoli was able to locate the second patient in the basement buried in debris. He started to remove the debris and was assisted by members of the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department.
"The individual was then extricated from the basement of the building and was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh where he died as a result of his injuries," Sacco said. "The other individual was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville by Citizens' Ambulance Service and is listed in stable condition."
Borough Manager Jody Poorbaugh said the building had not been a school for "many, many years," and had been sold several times in recent years. It reportedly was privately owned but other details were not available late Wednesday.
