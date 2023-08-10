Ambrose Fernandez Booth

Ambrose Booth

 Courtesy Oklahoma State Courts Network

A recent resident of Blairsville will be headed back to Kay County, Okla., in the next 10 days, according to Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.

On Monday, Ambrose Fernandez Booth, 29, waived an extradition hearing before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.

