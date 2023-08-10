A recent resident of Blairsville will be headed back to Kay County, Okla., in the next 10 days, according to Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
On Monday, Ambrose Fernandez Booth, 29, waived an extradition hearing before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
He faces charges of strangulation and bail jumping in Kay County, a rural county on the Oklahoma-Kansas border between Wichita, Kan., and Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Okla.
Booth was arrested July 27 in Blairsville, where he had been living, after wandering through several states.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said a tip led his officers to Booth.
“We spent a lot of time, money and effort, chasing him around the country,” said Sandi Jones, a bail bondsman in Ponca City, Okla., who said Wednesday that the money has been posted for the Kay County Sheriff’s office to bring Booth back.
According to Oklahoma court records, the charges against Booth stem back more than a year.
While one suspect is on his way out of Pennsylvania, another suspect won’t be back in the Keystone State for at least another month.
Michael Aaron Whitfield, also known in Georgia as Michael Aaron Bronson, remains in jail in Chatham County, Ga., without bond, on a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and felony counts of theft by taking and theft by bringing stolen property into Georgia.
Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said Bronson/Whitfield, 35, also is under an extradition hold for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, where he faces charges ranging from attempted murder of a Blairsville woman to drug possession in Monessen.
He was arrested near Savannah, Ga., after alleged involvement in a crime spree that included attempted murder of a Blairsville area woman and attempted kidnapping of the woman’s granddaughter, as well as stealing two vehicles in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
According to court records, Bronson/Whitfield is scheduled for a 2 p.m. hearing Sept. 14 before Chief Judge Harris Odell Jr., in the Eastern Judicial Circuit of Georgia.
