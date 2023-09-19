One Indiana area man is in custody — and recovering from burns — while another is at large after a vehicle reported stolen from Indiana Borough was set on fire early Friday in Rayne Township, apparently with gasoline obtained at a White Township convenience store.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Matthew Lee Smith, 47, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on third-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property and reckless burning or exploding of an automobile, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct.
Smith is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.
Also charged with those counts was Austin Milanos, 27, who remains at large.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said investigators believe Milanos may have fled to his home state of Illinois.
A possible address for Milanos is in Litchfield, Ill., between Springfield, Ill., and St. Louis, Mo.
Greenfield said Milanos is described as a White, non-Hispanic male, six-foot-two, weighing 175 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
The state police spokesman said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Austin Milanos is encouraged to contact 911.
On Friday at approximately 3:09 a.m., members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit responded to the report of a loud explosion followed by a car alarm and/or horn sounding in the area of Martin Road and First Street in Rayne Township.
Upon arrival, Greenfield said, troopers discovered a vehicle that had been backed into a pull-off along Martin Road near the railroad crossing south of state Route 110 and was engulfed in flames.
The vehicle was later identified as a gray 2014 Nissan Pathfinder that had been entered into the National Crime Information Center by the Indiana Borough Police Department as a stolen vehicle.
At 3:26 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Creekside Volunteer Fire Company to the scene.
According to a Facebook post by the Creekside company, the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes.
Greenfield said the state trooper investigating the scene observed a bottle of windshield washer fluid on the ground approximately 20 feet away from the engulfed vehicle.
He said the trooper was able to pick up the bottle and detected an odor of gasoline coming from the open top of the bottle.
Troopers also observed blue, folded paper towels on the ground in front of the vehicle. These were determined to be of the same type provided for customer use at Sheetz gas pumps.
Furthermore, Greenfield said, a trail camera was found mounted on a tree directly behind the burning vehicle. He said the property owner allowed a review of trail camera images that showed the Pathfinder entering the area, being backed into the position where it was found, and an unknown male dumping a substance onto the hood of the vehicle before igniting it on fire.
The Indiana state police spokesman said the suspect was observed to be wearing a hooded shirt with a zipper and pants that were tight around his ankles, and the trail camera also captured images of a second vehicle with a female seated in the passenger seat.
In the course of the investigation, state police said, video from the Sheetz at 525 Ben Franklin Road South in White Township was reviewed and showed a black Ford Fiesta pulling up to Pump #2 and a male, later identified as Milanos, exiting the passenger side of the vehicle. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket with the hood pulled over his head and beige pants, and was a passenger of a driver identified as a known female.
In the Sheetz surveillance video, Greenfield said, Milanos is observed wearing a zip-up hoodie and pants that fit tightly around his ankles. He is then observed approaching the south side of the store and selecting a bottle of windshield washer fluid, which he bought with cash inside the store, then came out and dumped its contents of the windshield washer fluid bottle near the ice machine, then filling the bottle with gasoline and taking it away in the Fiesta via Warren Road.
Troopers said surveillance cameras also captured the vehicle’s registration plate.
Upon further investigation, Greenfield said, troopers were able to identify and interview the driver of the Fiesta and subsequently identified Milanos and Smith as suspects. No charges have been filed against the woman.
In the course of the interview, troopers learned that on the morning of this incident, Milanos, Smith, and the female traveled to the location along Martin Road at which time Smith backed the Pathfinder into the pull-off. Milanos was reported to have then dumped gasoline onto the vehicle, lit paper towels on fire, and threw them onto the vehicle causing it to become engulfed in flames.
At one point, state police said, Smith attempted to throw lit paper towels or an item into the Pathfinder, which exploded causing visible injuries to his face, hands, and legs. Smith would later be treated for those injuries at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
First, Smith returned to his apartment, listening to a 911 scanner that reported Creekside Volunteer firefighters being dispatched to the vehicle fire. Greenfield said the female reported to troopers that she was informed to keep quiet about the incident and had been warned to not tell anyone about it.
Troopers executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence at approximately 5:30 a.m., and found Smith inside with visible severe burn injuries to his lower legs.
Greenfield said a search of a clothes hamper in a bedroom yielded a black Old Navy hooded coat with visible burn damage and melted material as well as green cargo shorts, also with visible burn damage and melted material.
The Troop A Fire Marshal Unit and the Indiana Borough Police Department also assisted with this investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.