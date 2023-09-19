Stolen car set on fire

Creekside Volunteer Fire Company quickly tackled a car fire early Friday morning in Rayne Township.

 Courtesy Creekside Volunteer Fire Company

One Indiana area man is in custody — and recovering from burns — while another is at large after a vehicle reported stolen from Indiana Borough was set on fire early Friday in Rayne Township, apparently with gasoline obtained at a White Township convenience store.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Matthew Lee Smith, 47, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on third-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property and reckless burning or exploding of an automobile, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct.