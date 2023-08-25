The goats finally have moved to the other side of Vinegar Hill.
Monica Shields of Capricious LLC said Thursday afternoon that she was preparing to move her crew of four-legged landscapers from what for the person looking up from IRMC Park is the right side of the historic Indiana promontory, to what appears as the left side.
That means the goats were moving, along with the electrified fence that has been up since early this month. That move was accomplished shortly before dusk Thursday evening.
Shields said she needs to assess how long it will take to finish the next task for her crew, but she believed it would be “probably at least a week to 10 days.”
It has taken a bit longer than originally expected, given such factors as the recent weather.
Still, the goats did what was expected, clearing off the grass, weeds, brush, and other invasive vegetation.
As Monica and her husband Tom Shields explained on their capriciousgoats.com website, “goats ... eat plants that other herbivores can’t or won’t touch.” And that includes poison ivy.
“They are immune to the effects of poison ivy and find it to be a tasty treat,” the suburban Pittsburgh couple said.
The rule remains the same as the goats, their temporary barn and the electrified fence shift to the other side of the hill: Watch the goats, but do not pet them, nor feed them, and stay off private property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.