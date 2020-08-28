To whom it may concern —
NATIONAL RECOVERY MONTH
The Indiana County Recovery Center will host an open house to raise awareness of its newly renovated recovery center at 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana, on Sept. 26.
September is National Recovery Month.
The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in celebration of the new expansion.
Light refreshments will be available.
During the event, officials will dedicate a room in the building to Jeremy “Irish” Rowe, an overdose victim who passed away in 2014.
Rowe’s family, pastor and community representatives will be on hand for the dedication.
SATURDAY SESSION
The Artists Hand will offer a Saturday Session with Desi Cavalanci from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, where the Indiana raised artist will discuss how to re-purpose fine and costume jewelry to suit your style. Her pieces will also be available for sale.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
A carry-out chicken barbecue fundraiser for the United Methodist Churches of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Blairsville First United Methodist Church parking lot, next to the post office at 50 S. Walnut St. in Blairsville.
The churches, consisting of Black Lick, Blairsville, Hopewell and Connect churches, are working together to raise funds for some needed repairs to two parsonages.
Each meal is $11 and will include a barbecue half chicken, baked potato, cole slaw and a roll with butter and will be packaged to go.
This is a carry-out only meal.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (724) 840-9534.
Meals will be served until they are sold out.
BETTER TO GIVE
The recent Sheetz for the Kidz employee campaign to raise money for children in need during the holidays raised a record-setting $839,460 in July during its in-store customer donation drive.
The donations will provide help for more than 9,700 children across six states that Sheetz operates in. Due to the coin shortage, Sheetz offered customers the option to donate extra change from transactions to Sheetz for the Kidz.
SAVE THE DATE
Bolivar’s free summer series of entertainment events will next offer a movie night on Sept. 12 at Burkey Park, Fourth and Lincoln streets.
The 2019 film “Aladdin,” starring Will Smith, will be played. The movie starts at dusk.
CONDOLENCES
Tim Leventry, a well-known artist from Indiana High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday. He most recently lived in Brea, Calif., but spent a number of years in Indiana. He made history as the first male homecoming queen in the fall of 1971 at IUP.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.50 statewide and $2.24 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, was reflecting on the upcoming start of the school year when he remembered the words of the late anthropologist Margaret Mead: “Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.”

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.