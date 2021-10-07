The White Township recreation office has scheduled a public open house to present the details and answer questions about a proposed deer management plan for the township parks.
Local experts in the fields of wildlife biology and forestry will join township officials for the plan display. The township has proposed a restricted archery hunting season to control the deer population at properties including White’s Woods and the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike.
The open house is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the S&T Bank Arena in the recreation complex. Public comment is encouraged and invited.
White Township has consulted with Pennsylvania Game Commission, Penn State Cooperative Extension, the National Deer Association and the Municipality of Murrysville for guidance in developing the plan. A similar program has been in place for 40 years in Murrysville.
The plan is intended to help moderate the impact of deer on forest vegetation and to limit the threats to public health and the environment.
The proposed plan has not been adopted. It remains under review by the White Township Board of Supervisors, pending the consideration of public comment.