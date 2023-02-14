Operation Christmas Child shoebox

Elizabeth Groff delivered the 200 millionth shoebox gift to 8-year-old Natalya in Ukraine.

 Photo courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse

More than 33,000 shoebox packers in western and central Pennsylvania have shared the true meaning of Christmas with children worldwide.

That generosity made for an overwhelmingly successful collection season at local drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.

Tags