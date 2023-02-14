More than 33,000 shoebox packers in western and central Pennsylvania have shared the true meaning of Christmas with children worldwide.
That generosity made for an overwhelmingly successful collection season at local drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.
Volunteers collected 4,719 shoebox gifts in the Indiana County area.
The five-county region, which encompasses the counties of Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Jefferson and Indiana, collected 33,322 shoeboxes in all.
“I’m continually amazed and in awe of how our communities come together — even in tough times—to reach all the way to the ends of the earth to bless children in need,” said Karla Sunderlin, volunteer regional coordinator/Mid-Atlantic North.
Across the United States, the project collected more than 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries, it’s now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — volunteers deliver joy and a tangible expression of God’s love. It’s often the first gift these children have ever received.
Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
This year, the ministry delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in war-torn Ukraine in January.
Although local drop-off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13-20, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
Shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer.
The collection and distribution of shoebox gifts are a tremendous logistical effort, which makes Sunderlin thankful for her local volunteer teams.
“They get these precious gift-filled boxes (on their journey) and into the hands of children who likely have never received a gift before,” she said.
This year, shoeboxes from western and central Pennsylvania will reach children in places like Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Ukraine, Malawi, South Africa and The Philippines.