The COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted everyday life for millions of people around the world.
But Samaritan’s Purse — through Operation Christmas Child — continues to share the eternal hope of the Gospel and to serve in Jesus’ name.
Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
In 2020, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 11 million children in countries like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine. More than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2019, with more than 8.9 million collected in the United States.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope.
A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
So, churches and individuals nationwide are prayerfully modifying ways to pack shoeboxes from past years. Here are a few ideas:
• Prepped and Ready to Pack. Prepare shoebox bundles complete with empty boxes, gifts to pack them full and instructions that can be picked up at designated times.
Then, individuals assemble and deliver to the church in time for collection week.
• Just Family at Church or Home. Churches can fill their fellowship hall with items that members have collected throughout the year.
They can invite families to sign up for specific time slots to come and pack shoeboxes. Church volunteers can disinfect each station in between each family.
Or individuals may collect items and invite a small group of family and friends to pack at their home.
• Down to Business. Local business owners can invite patrons to drop off gift items or pick up empty boxes to take home to fill on their own.
People can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their gifts during collection week, which is Nov. 16-23.
The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the curbside drop-off.
For more information or questions, contact Karla Sunderlin, West Central Pennsylvania area coordinator, via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456.