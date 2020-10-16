BLACK LICK — Local opinions on the proposed $3 million bridge to let hikers and bikers cross U.S. Route 22 west of Blairsville became clearer for the Indiana County board of commissioners Thursday.
In the second of a pair of informational meetings requested by first-term Commissioners Michael Keith and Robin Gorman, better than two dozen people voiced their opposition to the span.
And after two hours of the intentionally one-sided testimony, Keith and Gorman made equally clear their position on the controversy. It was the same opinion that the commissioners expressed Tuesday after a hearing reserved only for project supporters: They are absolutely undecided and far from taking a position in the fray.
“You people know the history of this more than we do,” Keith told residents at the outset. “Tonight, there will be no promise of an outcome because we don’t know.”
Gorman said the outreach to Burrell Township was part of a greater mission by the new board of commissioners.
“We heard clearly across this county that all of your townships and boroughs that are not Indiana proper felt very left out or left behind or not considered,” Gorman said. “We will get out to every township, I don’t care where it its, we are going to work with our townships and our boroughs. They are our partners. Their residents, who they know best … are our residents. They all matter. And that is why we are here.”
Keith, of Rayne Township, and Gorman, of Brush Valley Township, said they knew of news accounts of the dispute and heard more during their 2019 campaign for election. When they took office in January, the bridge matter was tied up in court and silenced from general talk while in the legal pipeline.
After years of engineering, study and design, the Burrell Township supervisors had twice refused to grant a construction permit to the county, and the past board of commissioners sought intervention of a judge to gain a permit.
Keith, Gorman and holdover Commissioner Sherene Hess in August agreed to withdraw the county’s appeal because the county wasn’t prepared for a scheduled hearing in the case.
While Solicitor Matthew Budash said the county would regroup and file another permit application, Keith asked township officials to host the dual public meetings — to air the pros and cons of the bridge project in an orderly way — so the new officeholders could be brought up to speed.
On Tuesday, no proponents of the plan showed up at for the meeting in the fire station social hall in Black Lick.
Thursday, it was not only townships residents but others from Blairsville, White Township and other parts of the county raising protests of the bridge ranging from gut feel “(it’s stupid”) to drawbacks of the design and hidden future expenses (“if a truck hits, who will pay for detouring traffic from the federally-funded highway while inspectors assure the safety of the bridge?”).
Concerns echoed those since about 2012 when the Burrell Township supervisors first wrote to county leaders of their objections.
Contrary to the way the project has been advocated and promoted by trail advocates from the region — seeming from everywhere but Burrell Township — residents said the bridge would not serve as a connector between regional trails north of the highway with a trail to Blairsville on the south side of Route 22 because there are no connections to make.
Residents of Old William Penn Highway said they doubted that safe route could be laid out from the bridge to downtown Blairsville.
Others, especially the supervisors, said there’s no formal path from the current junction of the Ghost Town and Hoodlebug trails at Saylor Park near Black Lick to the Corporate Campus area and the planned north end of the bridge.
Supervisor Dan Shacreaw took the protest to a higher level. Burrell Township’s woods and creeks are busy with hunters and fishermen but fewer are out on the trails, he said. Shouldn’t the state’s outdoor sports, a billion-dollar industry, deserve more investment in improving waterways and preserving game lands, he asked.
Black Lick volunteer firefighter Larry Stone warned that the additional pedestrian and bike traffic that the bridge might attract to the parts of the trails that would share public roads could lead to tragedy.
“People will start to park their cars and ride to Blairsville,” Stone said. “Over my years we have scraped a lot of dead bodies off of Route 119. And when you start putting bikes from that park-and-ride to Blairsville … you’re going to have head-on collisions. You have more distracted drivers nowadays with cellphones in their cars. People don’t pay attention. If we put this bridge in, you’re going to spend $3 million to bury a lot of people.”
Chris Forsha, who identified himself as an engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, was cheered for his assessment of technical flaws of the design and planned construction.
Forsha first echoed sentiments of other residents who said they regularly enjoy hiking and biking on the trails, and praised their quality, but said what the area already has now meets their needs.
“The trails we have now are the ones we want to ride on” Forsha said. “They’re beautiful. There’s no reason for this. … But this bridge is a terrible design.
“When … not if, but when, it gets hit by an oversize truck … it’s a fracture-critical bridge,” Forsha said. “It could be reduced to a matter of months for its life. We’re going to have to pay thousands of dollars every time this bridge has to be inspected, and it’s going to be the most expensive bridge to inspect because it would cross Route 22.”
Some residents protested the plan as an effort by political leaders or recreation enthusiasts to see their names engraved on dedication plaques.
Others said the millions of dollars of grant funds awarded for the project should be pushed to other recreation improvements in the area or be given to other counties that have better recreation needs to fulfill.
County Planning and Development Office Director Byron Stauffer cautioned that government officers seldom allow grant money to be spent for reasons other than those originally intended, and cautioned that the county could be forced to repay the state and federal governments the grants and other expenses if the project isn’t carried out.