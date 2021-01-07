In an effort to accommodate the district’s families, students in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District will be able to return to in-person classes next week — or stay home for synchronous remote learning if desired.
At a special meeting held virtually Wednesday, the board voted 6-3 to bring students in kindergarten through fifth grades back four days a week and to bring students in sixth through 12th grades back under the hybrid model.
The elementary students will attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday as a half-day of virtual learning.
Middle and high school students will attend two days in person based on the previous cohorts divided alphabetically by last name. These students will also have two days of virtual learning and follow the same plan on Wednesdays as the elementary students.
Board president Rick Harper, vice president Molly Stiles and directors Linda Brown, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino and Mary Whitfield voted in favor, with Beverly Caranese, Holly Gibson and Holly Hall opposed.
Prior to the vote, directors discussed the options, with Caranese, Gibson and Hall expressing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think because there was a surge after Thanksgiving and we’re not real sure, Christmas and New Year’s here, the numbers haven’t really started yet, so I would like to see hybrid K to 12,” said Gibson.
“I think I would just like to stay the way we are for another couple of weeks and then revisit,” Caranese said. “I think that the numbers are going to go up.”
Other directors highlighted the importance of returning struggling children to the classroom.
“I think the kids need to get back to school, so I am in favor of sending them back on Monday,” Stiles said.
Constantino suggested “offering it all” and giving parents the option for students to return in person or to stay home if a family feels that’s what best.
Canzano agreed with Constantino.
Superintendent Philip Martell talked about options for this approach.
“We really have to try to accommodate our families in this school district,” he said. “Inevitably, we want our kids all back in school. But that’s not realistic. We all know that. It’s not going to be realistic for the next six months, either. In some form or fashion, COVID’s going to be here.”
Families will receive notice regarding the school board’s decision and were expected to soon be able to inform the district of their intent to keep a student home for virtual learning soon through a form expected to be uploaded to the district’s website, www.b-ssd.org.
Martell is developing the parameters that will guide the virtual option, which will include a timeframe that a family must continue with that option, as moving back and forth from options week to week will not be a possibility, he said.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• Approved a tentative contract with Service Employees International Union, from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2024. Details of the contract were not discussed at the meeting.
• Approved a job description for assistant to the superintendent for pupil and staff support services and approved a salary adjustment for Regina Geesey for the position at a salary of $117,500 immediately.
The board also adjusted the salary of Tracy Richards, Saltsburg campus principal, raising her salary to $112,000, also effective immediately.
• Approved a financial services agreement with J. Martin & Associations for business office services through Feb. 28, not to exceed $3,600.
• Approved a revised school calendar that moves up the last day of school to June 4.
• Hired Jacqueline Cupp as a long-term substitute for Family & Consumer Science at Saltsburg at a prorated salary of $30,000 and agreed upon benefits.