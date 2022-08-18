BLACK LICK — A tougher anti-noise ordinance adopted Wednesday by the Burrell Township supervisors is meant less to silence the township than it is to bring civility to what local residents should expect to hear on a day-to-day basis.
Final deliberation on the ordinance included the supervisors’ clarifications of its provisions in a round-table chat with almost a dozen residents in attendance.
Nighttime standards of the past ordinance have been extended through daylight hours.
“There have been a few people that called and complained about daytime things and we had nothing on it,” Supervisor John Shields explained.
The new regulation runs six pages, starting with two pages of definitions then a litany of what is governed. The supervisors signatures go on the seventh page. (The entire ordinance is attached to the digital version of this article on The Indiana Gazette Online.)
The ordinance prescribes a fine of $25 to $1,000 for a conviction for violating its provisions. There’s an unwritten provision for leeway, though.
“We don’t just fine people,” Supervisor Dan Shacreaw assured residents. “We go out and talk to them first, then we send them a letter and if they still don’t comply the third time, they get a fine.”
Some defended the noise that inevitably comes with tuning up cars for demotion derby competition.
“Everybody’s definition of ‘excessive’ is different,” a resident told the board. “My son does derby and I live right beside him. And I work all day so I know damn well I ain’t doing it during the day.”
“In a case like that, it would be someone out there carrying on for a half hour, an hour at a time, upsetting the neighbors, repeated offenses of that. If you’ve never been contacted prior to this, you probably won’t because you have a little bit of respect for your neighbors.”
“There’s a difference between building a derby car and acting a fool,” Shacreaw said. “Running a derby car down the driveway and doing burnouts — that’s what pisses the neighbors off. That’s the difference.”
The heart of the ordinance is Section III, a 49-word passage that sums up the prohibition of noise disturbance:
“No person shall make, continue or cause to be made or continued any noise disturbance, nor shall any person suffer, allow or permit any noise disturbance to be made or continued from or at any property, whether real or personal, that is subject to the person’s right to control.”
The supervisors said residents should contact the code enforcement officer or any of the supervisors to register complaints.
In other business at the board’s monthly public meeting, the supervisors:
• Agreed to sell a used Model 383 Massey Ferguson tractor with a side deck mower. Sealed bids will be accepted until the board’s next meeting on Sept. 21.
• Learned that Burrell Township Library will partner with Indiana County Community Action Program to coordinate a food distribution, heavy on children’s lunch foods, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14, 21 and 28. Library Director Jen Van Hannak also reported that the library will conduct a used book sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday at the Interchange Center in Corporate Campus Industrial Park.
• Told residents that Indiana County Office of Planning and Development would open bids on Sept. 14 for contracts to extend High Ridge Water Authority pipelines to Falling Run and Campbells Mill roads.
• Reported that consulting engineer James Garvin has not completed a review of a building permit application filed in July by Indiana County for construction of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Route 22 from Corporate Campus and the PennDOT park-and-ride lot near the Route 119 interchange.
Supervisor Chairman Larry Henry said he expects the engineer’s report at the next meeting and conceded that the plan, at last, may have no deficiencies.
The supervisors have led opposition to the project for more than seven years and have twice rejected the county’s applications.
If it complies to the letter of the township’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO), the supervisors would have to allow construction to go forward — but no more, Henry said.
“If we approve it, it will be just for the bridge. … But they have no way to get to or from the bridge. There’s no trail from here to the bridge,” Henry said. “So now the commissioners want to connect it to Pine Ridge Park.
“Rails-to-trails were a good idea, but now the push to connect them has been an expensive nightmare.”
County leaders have advocated the bridge project for years as a way to connect the Hoodlebug Trail, Ghost Town Trail, West Penn Trail and Blairsville River Front Trail, but none of the trails reach either of the approaches to the planned span.
“It’s under review and unfortunately it looks like we’re going to be close to approving it,” Henry told meeting spectators. “We fought a good fight up until now, but our hands are tied. If our engineer says it meets our standards, we’re going to give them a letter saying they can build the bridge on their property but that’s it. We’re not giving them permission to do anything on our roads or mark our roads as trails.”