Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

BLACK LICK — A tougher anti-noise ordinance adopted Wednesday by the Burrell Township supervisors is meant less to silence the township than it is to bring civility to what local residents should expect to hear on a day-to-day basis.

Final deliberation on the ordinance included the supervisors’ clarifications of its provisions in a round-table chat with almost a dozen residents in attendance.