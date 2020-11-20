Twenty-one months after it was first referred to committee, a bill ensuring the stability of the state’s fund to promote organ and tissue donation passed the state House unanimously Thursday and was sent to Gov. Tom Wolf.
State Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Vandergrift, author of House Bill 30, said his legislation addresses an oversight in the Senate bill that created Act 90 of 2018. Act 90 increased the voluntary contribution amount to the Robert F. Casey Memorial Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Trust Fund from $1 to $3. This voluntary checkoff is included on driver’s license and vehicle registration forms.
Petrarca, whose district includes Saltsburg as well as communities in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties, said his measure was needed because the act didn’t consider changes that were made to the state’s vehicle code which allows for biennial vehicle registrations.
“Our state has been a leader in educating residents and promoting the importance of organ and tissue donation, but with the fund’s financial challenges in recent years, it was necessary to increase the voluntary checkoff contribution in order to stabilize this valuable fund for years to come,” said in a news release.
H.B. 30 allows for an organ donation contribution of $6 on the two-year vehicle registration option.
The fund also pays for the funeral expenses of donors and provides grants toward the development and implementation of programs to encourage organ and tissue donation. While the bill first was introduced in February 2019, with Reps. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, and Cris Dush, R-Brookville, among 20 co-sponsors, and then passed unanimously in the House on April 15, 2019, it sat in the Senate Transportation Committee until May of this year, then waited until Tuesday for passage on the Senate floor, 48-0. It then was passed in the House as amended, 202-0, and sent to the governor.