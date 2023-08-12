Tony Sottile and other members of Council No. 1481 of Knights of Columbus along with volunteers from Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, collected 1,190 pounds of food products and almost $1,000 from shoppers during a recent food drive at Giant Eagle Supermarket in White Township. The funds and food were divided between the Indiana County Community Action Program food bank and the Chevy Chase Community Center lunch program. At right, Ken Brown, of Knights of Columbus Council No. 1481, presented carnations to activity director Barb Horel and the residents and staff of Beacon Ridge Nursing Home in honor of Mother’s Day. The Knights donated hundreds of carnations to care home residents and distributed hundreds more at area churches for donations of almost $1,800 in this annual project. Council No. 1481 divided and donated the proceeds to Life Choices women’s medical centers and Life-Way young mothers assistance program.
Latest News
- Indiana Free Library sets weekly programs
- Community church announcements
- 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': J — Just God
- Gretchen's table: Atlantic Beach pie with a salty twist
- Snake in a toilet: Slithering visitor to Arizona home camps out where homeowner least expects it
- Style at Home: Exploring wood furniture customization
- Organization supports community
- DEAR ABBY: Six years on, widow can't let go of husband
Most Popular
Articles
- One easy step boosts supermarket tomatoes for Mediterranean chopped salad
- Former Agway site under conversion to consumer tech center
- Late Death
- Late Deaths
- Brian F. Wisneski
- Catherine L. (Steeves) Billingsley
- 'Battle of the Bulge' veteran gets a hero's welcome in Indiana County
- Manzi: Indiana man is charged following Friday raid on Church Street home
- As FirstEnergy seeks a PA merger, it still is under a microscope in Ohio
- Inside Indiana: Fundraiser canceled, liquor licenses, Bob, festivals, Matt, etc.
Images
Videos
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.