Tony Sottile and other members of Council No. 1481 of Knights of Columbus along with volunteers from Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, collected 1,190 pounds of food products and almost $1,000 from shoppers during a recent food drive at Giant Eagle Supermarket in White Township. The funds and food were divided between the Indiana County Community Action Program food bank and the Chevy Chase Community Center lunch program. At right, Ken Brown, of Knights of Columbus Council No. 1481, presented carnations to activity director Barb Horel and the residents and staff of Beacon Ridge Nursing Home in honor of Mother’s Day. The Knights donated hundreds of carnations to care home residents and distributed hundreds more at area churches for donations of almost $1,800 in this annual project. Council No. 1481 divided and donated the proceeds to Life Choices women’s medical centers and Life-Way young mothers assistance program.