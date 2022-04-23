The idea was, walk to White’s Woods for Earth Day. And so dozens did Friday afternoon, trudging up 12th Street to the entrance to the 245-acre White Township nature center straddling the Indiana Borough line.
There were free tree seedlings handed out to the first 100 people to arrive, and various tables set up by a variety of organizations, including the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
There, from left, Indiana University of Pennsylvania students Jacob Fritsky, Amber Lawrence and Anna Howie entered into a discussion with Trent Millum, an Americorps member working with the conservancy, the conservancy’s Eli Long and Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Chief Planner Molly Sarver.
Other organizations there included Friends of White’s Woods, the Evergreen Conservancy, the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County, IUP Sustainability Studies, IUP Coalition for Christian Outreach, the League of Women Voters, Indiana Community Garden, Indiana County Humane Society, the Sierra Club, Keystone Progress, the First Unitarian Universalist Church and Indiana County WalkWorks.