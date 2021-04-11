Results of abuse weighs on all of our hearts. Not only on a national level, but also in our hometown.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, set aside to bring awareness to the community about the effects of child abuse. It is a time to reflect on what we, as a community can do.
The Citizens Advisory Board is an organization that is committed to working hand in hand with Children and Youth and the community. One of the many objectives the board has is to create a safe environment for all children by focusing efforts of advisement, foster care recruitment and resource development.
The foster care program at the Indiana County Children and Youth Agency, need community members that are invested in opening their hearts and their homes.
If you want to hear more information about the program personally or want a speaker to come to your organization, contact Indiana County Children and Youth Foster Care at (724) 465-3895.