MEETING CANCELED: AFSCME retiree’s sub-chapter 8301 meeting that was to be held Thursday at the Indiana V.F.W. has been canceled due to the pandemic.
REUNION CANCELED: The annual class reunion of the Marion Center Class of 1957 will not be held this year. In accordance with the coronavirus pandemic ruling, we will be working toward a reunion in 2021. Please let anyone know who may be interested. In 2019 there were 16 class members in attendance.
REUNION CANCELED: It is with deep regret that the 50th class reunion of the Indiana Area Senior High School Class of 1970 scheduled for Aug. 1 has been postponed until July 31, 2021, due to the COVID-19 situation. Invitations will be sent in the spring of 2021. Any questions or comments can be emailed to sbeatty716@gmail.com.