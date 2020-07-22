You can strike four more off the list of local fairs and festivals this summer.
Organizers of Brush Valley Day, the Dayton Fair, the Italian Festival in downtown Indiana and the Knotweed Festival in Blairsville have all confirmed that this year’s editions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A post on Facebook confirms that Brush Valley Day has been removed from the calendar in early August.
While the Dayton Fair has been canceled, limited events, such as animal showing, will be held during the week it was originally planned, from Aug. 16 to 22, but the events will not be open to the public. The Dayton Fair dates to the 1880s.
The third iteration of the Italian Festival, organized each year by Denny Della-Penna, owner of Bruno’s Restaurant, was to be held between Ninth and 13th streets in Indiana in mid-August.
Della-Penna said he is committed to bringing the festival back next summer.
This year’s Knotweed Festival in Blairsville would have been the ninth annual, but members of the Blairsville Community Development Authority have confirmed it has been nixed this year.