From a time when chat rooms involved a microphone and an amateur radio, ICARC University (Indiana County Amateur Radio Club) presents a real-time high-frequency person-to-person digital chat, “VarAC: Your Next Adventure,” at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Indiana Mall beside Kay Jewelers.
Participants are asked to park in the rear of the mall to the right of New Life Church, and use Service Door No. 5 to enter the classroom.
