The following churches have scheduled Orthodox Christmas services:
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township.
• Friday, Jan. 6, Nativity (Christmas) Eve. Carols and vigil service, 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 7, Christmas Day — Nativity of Christ. Divine liturgy, 10:30 a.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 8, Sunday after Nativity. Divine liturgy, 10 a.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 15, Sunday before Theophany. Divine liturgy, 10 a.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 22, Theophany — Great Blessing of Water. Divine liturgy, 10 a.m.
o o o
SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 427 S. Main St., Homer City.
• Friday, Jan. 6, Vigil of the Nativity of our Lord. divine liturgy, 9 a.m.; Holy Mystery of Confession, 7:30 p.m.; Christmas carols and the Christmas Canon, 7:45 p.m.; Nativity Compline, 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 7, Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Mystery of Confession, 9:30 a.m.; Christmas carols and the Christmas Canon, 9:45 a.m.; divine liturgy, 10 a.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 8, divine liturgy — Second Day of Christmas: Synaksis of the Holy Mary Theotokos and remembering the Relatives of Our Lord: King David, Joseph the Betrothed and James, brother of the Lord, 10 a.m.
• Friday, Jan. 13, Vespers — Circumcision of our Lord, 6 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 14, divine liturgy — Circumcision of our Lord, 9 a.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 15, divine liturgy — Sunday before Theophany and commemorating St. Sylvester, 10 a.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18, vigil service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God and Savior with the Great Blessing of Water, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 19, divine liturgy for Theophany, 9 a.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 22, divine liturgy — Sunday after Theophany and commemorating Martyr Polyeuctus, 10 a.m.
